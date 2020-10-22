I just had someone send me a link to where Sioux Falls City Council member Patrick Starr has apparently had his pre-recorded message uploaded to an anti-robocall website “NoMoRobo” where it has been tagged as “severe” robocall activity:
This is Sue Fall City Council member Pat Starr personally calling you with a special message concerning our current national election and the ongoing health issues it’s not too late to safely exercise your right to vote and get it counted you have the ability to act now I’m encouraging you in these last few days before the November 3rd election to exercise your right to vote by signing and then returning your absentee ballot to the county auditor as soon as possible so your vote will be counted and remember you can vote in person at the auditor’s Election Center on 6 Street weekdays between 80 and 5 if you have completed your ballot and signed your ballot you can place it in the auditor’s convenient drop boxes at the county administration building and Election Center once again this is Sue Paul city councilor Pat Starr if you need help turning in your ballot you can call the auditor’s office at 605367 or 220 if you still need assistance please feel…
Hm..
Interestingly, I’ve spoken with several who are getting these robocalls on their cell phones. I’m not so sure that’s a good idea.
4 thoughts on “City Council Member Patrick Starr robocall uploaded to robocall reporting website.”
Starr robocalls were sent to me in Watertown?? Was on a loop and never finished.
Charlie
Anyone who got that voicemail on their cell phones should save it. Under TCPA that is a violation of federal law, punishable with civil fines and compensation for anyone who got the voicemail on their cell phones.
How are the cell phone numbers obtained? Is it from the voter registration forms?
It may be from a voter file.. but reputable robocall companies (if there is such a thing) scrub cell phones off of lists because it is a no no to automate robocalls to them because of federal laws against it. TCPA is actually a real thing.