City Council Member Patrick Starr robocall uploaded to robocall reporting website.

I just had someone send me a link to where Sioux Falls City Council member Patrick Starr has apparently had his pre-recorded message uploaded to an anti-robocall website “NoMoRobo” where it has been tagged as “severe” robocall activity:

This is Sue Fall City Council member Pat Starr personally calling you with a special message concerning our current national election and the ongoing health issues it’s not too late to safely exercise your right to vote and get it counted you have the ability to act now I’m encouraging you in these last few days before the November 3rd election to exercise your right to vote by signing and then returning your absentee ballot to the county auditor as soon as possible so your vote will be counted and remember you can vote in person at the auditor’s Election Center on 6 Street weekdays between 80 and 5 if you have completed your ballot and signed your ballot you can place it in the auditor’s convenient drop boxes at the county administration building and Election Center once again this is Sue Paul city councilor Pat Starr if you need help turning in your ballot you can call the auditor’s office at 605367 or 220 if you still need assistance please feel…

Hm..

Interestingly, I’ve spoken with several who are getting these robocalls on their cell phones. I’m not so sure that’s a good idea.