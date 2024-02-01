Congressional explorer Toby Doeden is sure someone will try to bribe him to get out of the race, just like Kari Lake. He’s just sure of it.

While he wasn’t well enough to explain to Republicans why he has never voted in a Republican primary, convalescent ‘Congressional explorer’ Toby Doeden bravely mustered enough strength to arise from his sick bed long enough to explain to a supporter that he’s just sure that someone will try to bribe him to stay out of the congressional race.

If you hadn’t heard, someone was supposedly offering money to get Kari Lake not to run for Senate in Arizona. The latest speculation was that it might have even come from the Trump Team. It’s all rather murky.

But of course, the paranoid conspiracists and ultra-right facebook addicts that make up Doeden’s core supporters had to know – has he been approached with a bribe to get out of the race?

And of course, Toby (or the people chained to a desk to write on his behalf) are saying not yet, but I’m sure it’s coming!

“I 100% haven’t been approached, yet. I reckon it’s because we are an exploratory committee at this point. One way or the other, I’m sure this offer will be made at some point..”

Er.. yeah. You betcha. I’m suuuuurreee that’s going to happen. (That was sarcasm)

Someone must have mixed his aspirin with his coca-cola to addle him to this degree. If anyone is going to make a donation, there are two far more likely scenarios.

#1 – Local residents might donate a couple of gas cards to get him on the campaign trail and out of Aberdeen to save the community the embarrassment of being associated with him. As in “please, we’d like to help you leave town for a while…“

#2 – State political blog writers might send him money to stay in the race, because this stuff is absolute comedy gold. But then again, most of us don’t do this for the money, so that’s less likely to happen.

Yep – going with #1. His neighbors will likely want to encourage this clown’s away travel. Far, far away.