Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update – Great Faces, Great Places

BIG Update

This week, my bill, the Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act, passed the House overwhelmingly. This is a great victory for our nation’s supply chain. South Dakota exports $7 billion of manufactured and agricultural goods each year. The ocean shipping supply chain is crucial to producers and consumers in our state.

My bill gets tough on China and their unfair shipping practices. It bans the use of Chinese state-sponsored LOGINK software at U.S. ports and permits the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) to investigate foreign shipping exchanges, like the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, to prevent unfair business practices. It also authorizes the FMC to simplify data standards for maritime freight logistics.

It’s got a lot of support, and I hope the Senate considers it soon.

BIG Idea

In 2023, we welcomed 14.7 million people to our beautiful state. Our tourism industry relies heavily on the ease of getting here. Secretary Jim Hagen and his team from Travel S.D. were in D.C. to discuss some of the ways we can get travel back on track and eliminate obstacles for tourists. We’re working together to make it easier to visit South Dakota. We talked about the need to reauthorize the annual aviation bill to improve our access to air travel. Last year, I voted in support of the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, which does exactly that.

Me and the South Dakota Tourism team

BIG News

Governor Kristi Noem and South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal were in D.C. this week to be witnesses at two of my committee hearings. Governor Noem spoke at the Agriculture Committee hearing, testifying on the danger that China poses to American farmland and agriculture. She and I have worked to secure America and South Dakota from the Chinese Communist Party threat, especially preventing the CCP from buying American ag land. Food security is national security – we can’t allow our biggest adversary to have control over our food supply. I’m grateful for Governor Noem’s partnership on this issue.

Noem and Johnson

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee welcomed Mr. VanderWal to speak about rural transportation challenges on behalf of the American Farm Bureau Federation, of which he is the Vice President. He has been supportive of my legislation, the MOVE Act and the SHIP IT Act, which would safeguard and streamline our supply chain. As the lone voice for South Dakota in the House of Representatives, it was a pleasure to welcome two fellow South Dakotans to share their perspectives with Congress.

Johnson and VanderWal