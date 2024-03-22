Former State Representative Tim Goodwin turned in petitions today and joined an ever growing District 30 House race.
Currently, 6 people are seeking the two House seats, including..
- Trish Ladner (R – Incumbent)
- Tim Goodwin (R)
- Matthew Monfore (R)
- Patrick Baumann (R)
- Stephen Saint (R)
- Matthew J. Smith (R)
Monfore has announced, but he is yet to turn in petitions.
From what I’m hearing, we have a plethora of primaries this election season.
Stay Tuned!
6 thoughts on “Tim Goodwin to return to D30 race in House Primary”
Monfore is insane
Glad to hear that we have people stepping up to be candidates.
Go TIM
Go Tim!!
Patrick Baumann is the only candidate to have personally knocked on my door. He is also the only candidate that has yelled at me for stating what I believe. I wish half of these candidates would get last place, sadly only 1 of them can. Goodwin will take first. I have always believed Trish to not be a great candidate (only electorally) but she has proved me wrong to this point. Seems to be a race for 1st loser with a deep pack.
Go Tim!