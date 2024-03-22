Tim Goodwin to return to D30 race in House Primary

Former State Representative Tim Goodwin turned in petitions today and joined an ever growing District 30 House race.

Currently, 6 people are seeking the two House seats, including..

Trish Ladner (R – Incumbent)

Tim Goodwin (R)

Matthew Monfore (R)

Patrick Baumann (R)

Stephen Saint (R)

Matthew J. Smith (R)

Monfore has announced, but he is yet to turn in petitions.

From what I’m hearing, we have a plethora of primaries this election season.

Stay Tuned!