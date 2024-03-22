Former Minnehaha State’s Attorney McGowan who resigned after accusations running in a different party and different county.

Here’s another one that wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card for 2024. Former Minnehaha County States Attorney Aaron McGowan is running to be a State’s Attorney again… and the former Democrat is trying his luck as a Republican this time, and instead of running where he lives, he’s trying his luck in Lake County:

Aaron McGowan has filed candidacy for Lake County State’s Attorney, challenging a Republican incumbent in the upcoming June primary election. The former Democrat served as Minnehaha County State’s Attorney from 2009 to 2019, when he stepped down following a months-long scandal involving workplace misconduct allegations and a 911 police call to his Sioux Falls home that was shielded from the public. and.. Those news reports prompted Gov. Kristi Noem to call for an investigation into McGowan by the DCI. The agency would go on to issue a report outlining multiple unexplained absences, accusations of drunkenness, inappropriate messages being sent to employees and an instance where McGowan offered a female employee a day off in exchange for her buying alcohol.

In case you were looking for more background, there was far more extensive coverage before he resigned from office and was given a $35,000 parachute by the Minnehaha County Commission to go away:

But multiple Minnehaha County employees have told the Argus Leader on background that McGowan was under investigation for workplace misconduct. The investigation was sparked by a separate investigation by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, which was released in October. Besides finding unexplained absences and accusations of drunkenness, the Ravnsborg investigation included an incident involving a female employee in McGowan’s office. and.. “The female employee was interviewed and stated that McGowan did give her the day off, she bought the bottle of alcohol, he came over for a few hours and made her feel uncomfortable at times, but then he left on a bicycle,” the attorney general report said.

After his debacle serving as Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, the story has gotten even crazier.

While the former Democrat McGowan changed parties from Democrat to Republican in the last week or two to run in the primary in Lake County against Lake County State’s Attorney Wendy Kloeppner, he hasn’t changed residences, as he’s registered to run as a candidate for Lake County State’s Attorney, from an apartment in Minnehaha County, according to the Secretary of State.

And looking at live voter data with the Secretary of State, that address in Sioux Falls certainly isn’t anywhere in Lake County. It shows his residence as Minnehaha County:

At least at this time, McGowan can’t vote for himself in the election, because he’s not a Lake County resident.

In some of our rural counties, there are State’s Attorneys who run from more populated areas to serve those counties that are starved for legal representation. Hence the recruitment efforts for attorneys to serve in rural areas. There’s even a law on the books:

7-16-31. Residency requirements for state’s attorney in counties with low population.

In any county with a population of less than five thousand persons, no state’s attorney is disqualified from holding office for failure to be a resident of that county if the state’s attorney is a resident of a county which is contiguous to the county in which the state’s attorney holds such office.

But someone coming from Sioux Falls to represent Madison? That’s a new one, especially since it has a population of 10,972 according to the US Census in 2022.

Is it it legal? Technically, I believe he can run from another county, and reside in Lake County at the time he would be sworn into office. But, it’s highly, highly unusual to happen in one of our state’s mid-size areas. Again, not one on anyone’s bingo card.

So, to summarize, after leaving office a few years back after an investigation called for by the Governor, Aaron McGowan wants to be a taxpayer-paid public employee again. So he’s running as a candidate in a party he has not been a member of until a couple of weeks ago, in a county he doesn’t live in.

Did I get that right?

I think the answer to all of this for Lake County Republicans is easy. Send a donation to:

Wendy Kloeppner for State’s Attorney

1015 NW 4th ST

Madison, SD 57042

Unless there’s an unusual number of Lake County Republicans into that whole carpetbagging Democrat thing.

I’m kind of doubting that.