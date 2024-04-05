D17 House Candidate Robin Schiro appears to have bench warrant, and claims IRS Contract Agents are getting “free internet on your dime.”

After posting the interesting brochure for District 17 Republican State Legislative candidate Robin Schiro, I decided to go own the rabbit hole a bit more, because I know nothing about this person. And what a rabbit hole it is.

From public postings on websites such as Linked-in, you get a flavor for what Ms. Schiro may bring to the table as a legislator, and a few more specifics regarding her concern over “IRS Contract Investigators:”

Or more recently…

Oh my. This is someone who wants to write our laws.

And what about those laws? Because according to court filings with the Unified Judicial System, there’s a matter of breaking one of them that she may want to resolve in Lawrence County:

It appears that this candidate has a bench warrant over a speeding ticket that’s been hanging out there since last October in Lawrence County. Nothing they’re going to send the sheriff out to actively chase her down over, but the next time she gets pulled over, she might have to get out her checkbook.

Please. Just please. Don’t send someone like this to Pierre.

For all our sakes.