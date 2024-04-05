D28 candidate added, D29 candidate removed from ballot. Secretary of State not moving very quickly on other requests.

This week, District 28 Republican State Senate candidate Susan Peterson successfully was placed on the ballot after a delay in her candidacy. She will be facing Sam Marty in the primary, and later Dean Schrempp in the general election.

But on the flipside, District 29 House candidate Aaron M Schrader had his petitions successfully challenged, and was decertified from the ballot.

Which brings up a few questions, as I’m personally aware of a number of other petition challenges that were filed last week/early this week. But the news from the Secretary of State’s office? Crickets.

Understandably, those challenges take some time, and probably involve a review by staff and/or counsel. But they drew for ballot position this morning, and the printing of ballots is impending.

So you would think they would move a little faster on this?