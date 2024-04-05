South Dakota Legislative Candidate promoting transparency, economic development, and eliminating “the use of IRS Contract Investigators since they are trained as terrorists”

Well.. this is a new one on me.

District 17 Republican State Legislative candidate Robin Schiro has a ..’unique‘ set of issues in her literature that she’s promoting in support of her candidacy, and what she intends to if she’s elected.

Go ahead and take a gander, as she declares that she has “proven I am not afraid to take stands and make decisions that are important, necessary, and unpopular.”

As a candidate, Schiro provides her platform under headings such as Transparency of Government, Economic Development, Fiscal Responsibility.. and then she gets into the weeds a bit when she starts talking about Less Government – IRS:

Distrcit 17 House candidate Schiro declares in her brochure that:

I will work with our Federal Legislators to:

Eliminate IRS illegally required tax payments that go directly to the terrorists under the guise of being IRS Contract Investigators instead of the IRS Eliminate IRS illegal investigations (especially those over 10+ years time and targeting unbelievers). Eliminate the use of IRS Contract Investigators since they are trained as terrorists to hack into literally everything including our 9-1-1 system



I somehow get the sense there’s a story there. Similarly under her section title “Less Bureaucracy/Red Tape – FBI” where she promises to

Put in place firewalls so that illegal terrorists under the guise of being IRS Contract Investigators cannot hack into Linkedin or Facebook to prevent you from reporting an FBI Tip On-Line Tip Web Site and prevent you from submitting an FBI Terrorist Tip On-Line.



Definitely a story there that we’re not aware of, that I suspect we’re going to hear about on the campaign trail.

For all you potential candidates out there, take a look at the brochure above. And don’t do this. At all. Ever.

Name and Office, a good picture, and a few bullets about yourself. You don’t need much more than that. And maybe consider leaving your opinions about IRS Contract Investigators supposedly being trained as terrorists at home.

Sometimes, less is more when it comes to your political advertising.