Democrat doing their best to deliver White House to GOP in 2020, as Dems sign on to get rid of airplanes and cows.

Is anyone paying attention to the bag of crazy that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is proposing as the “Green New Deal?” Because Democrats are supporting it left and right at the same time that the plan’s author is contradicting herself as she gives voice to one of the wildest socialist wish lists ever proposed in America:

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who announced a sweeping “Green New Deal” on Thursday that promises to render air travel obsolete, get rid of flatulent cows and ensure economic security for everyone in less than a decade, seemingly contradicted herself in a span of twelve hours on the nature of the government’s role in the massive undertaking. ..” Inskeep asked. “Are you prepared to put on that table that, ‘Yes actually they’re right, what this requires is massive government intervention?'” Ocasio-Cortez responded: “It does, it does, yeah, I have no problem saying that. Why? Because we have tried their approach for 40 years. For 40 years we have tried to let the private sector take care of this. They said, ‘We got this, we can do this, the forces of the market are going to force us to innovate.’ Except for the fact that there’s a little thing in economics called externalities. And what that means is that a corporation can dump pollution in the river and they don’t have to pay, but taxpayers have to pay.” and… But later in the day, in an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, Ocasio-Cortez blamed conservatives for suggesting that she wanted a massive government program. “I think one way that the right does try to mischaracterize, uh, what we’re doing as though it’s, like, some kind of massive government takeover,” Ocasio-Cortez told Todd. “Obviously, it’s not that, because what we’re trying to do is release the investments from the federal government to mobilize those resources across the country.” and… Along the way, her office says the plan would aim to make air travel obsolete, upgrade or replace every building in America to ensure energy efficiency and give economic security even to those “unwilling” to work. and… The plan, which calls for a massive package of big-government proposals including health care for all, quickly picked up the backing of major 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls including Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Booker, D-N.J. — who all co-sponsored the resolution.

Wow. If you want to read the outline of @AOC’s crazy plan, including carbon taxes, cap & (tax) trade, getting rid of fossil fuels, putting Labor Unions in charge, and actually getting rid of cattle and airplanes. Although they don’t think they can do the cows and airplane thing in 10 years…

Democrats trying to become the party of Bernie Sanders was bad enough. Now they’re trying to become the party of Ocasio-Cortez, who makes Bernie look tame in comparison.

It’s so nutty, even Nancy Pelosi herself is slamming it…

“It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive. The green dream, or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they’re for it, right?”

But these guys signing on can’t help themselves. They’re all in to reshape our society in their twisted view.

I suppose Republicans should thank Democrats for unthinkably shifting their party harder and farther to the left than most people thought possible. Because they’re going to help deliver the White House to the GOP once again in 2020.

