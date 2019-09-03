Dems have to hold off on addressing doomsday, because gosh darn it, it’s inconvenient.

As the remaining passengers on the Titanic (a.k.a. The South Dakota Democrat Party) are squabbling over how to patch the hole in their finances that shut down their organization, I caught this comment from one of the people who had recently ran unsuccessfully to be in charge of that mess. From Dakota Free Press:

One further comment, I will be in attendance at the SDDP SCC meeting on the 28th, if the party chooses to have the meeting available for some via Zoom and/or conference call, which I greatly encourage. In fact, some have called for an emergency meeting of the SCC (State Central Committee -pp), which should take place before the 28th, which I think is a good and needed idea. It is my understanding the 14th and 21st are off the table due to the SD Hall of Fame Awards Dinner and the wedding of a prominent Democrat, but frankly, I think this current chaos warrants immediate attention.

So, Democrats are in such disarray that they’re closing up shop statewide, but gosh darn it, it’s inconvenient to try to stop the bleeding right away. Someone has a luncheon, there’s a social engagement, etc.

*Bonus* fun fact regarding new Executive Director Stacey Burnette. She’s making out like a bandit:

Keep in mind also, that it was at that (Eagle Butte/Sioux Falls) SCC meeting, via phone or Zoom, that we learned that we would be hiring a new Executive Secretary for the party at roughly one and a half times the amount the prior Executive Secretary was being paid at, and this announcement fell on the same day the most recent monthly filing to the FEC stated that we only had $3,100 in the bank as a party.

So far, I think she has yet to prove her worth. Because the Titanic is still looking a little unstable.