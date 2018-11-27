Dems wasting no time to slime Mike Rounds in 2020 Senate Race, before they know they have a candidate.

South Dakota Democrats are wasting no time to slime Republicans, even before they’ve moved off of their 2018 losses, as they attack Mike Rounds before they’ve even started discussions to come up with a candidate to take one for the team.
This e-mail blast went out yesterday:
They don’t know who their candidate is going to be… They don’t know what their candidates views will be… But they want your money. Now.
Which isn’t much different then any Democrats in Washington.
Can we get through December and the holidays before revving up the 2020 madness? Guess not. Glad I kept a few Dusty Johnson yard signs in my shed…
It’s a shame. He’s a good senator.
I’ve heard the rumors of Tapio/Shad Olson looking to run… yawn… and Billie Sutton.
Agree. I’ll happily vote for Rounds until he wants to hang it up. Thune also.
It would be interesting to know who is starting rumors about Tapio/Olson. Especially since is bunk.
Stace Nelson (D) rematch this time formally as a Dem
I see Stacie Nelson getting beat down again. He has accomplished nothing from the last time he was spanked. Two of the individuals that ran against him went on to better things while Stacie just continues to steal oxygen.
The Democrats, even in South Dakota, have no class. They have no good ideas (despite Billie-boy Sutton’s opinion), and they can only go negative.
Trump’s policies are working, even though the tariffs are hurting right now. The Dems are not honorable enough to credit someone on the other side with getting good things done. They will take their lead from Queen B(ee) Pelosi and call it crumbs.
What have the Democrats accomplished but the erosion of freedom, the acceptance of shirking of personal resposilbity, and the acceptance of immorality. Great job, Dems!
Make America White Again! Right bud?
Thank you for this vague, meandering response that never really got anywhere close to saying anything of substance. Well done, even for this site.
and in addition,,,, the comment about him raising a lot of money for the last four years may be contradicted by his checking account balance. I think he’s wasted little of the people’s time raising money.
Parties need candidates to be…parties, and so I assume there will be one. But if history is any guide, even without a lot of resources raised to date, Sen Rounds will be taking another oath of office in 2021
He is a bit lighter in the wallet than JT.
Hopefully donors aren’t tired of giving after 2018.