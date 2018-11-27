Noem Sets December 3 Nomination Deadline for Vacant Lawrence County House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem set December 3 as the nomination deadline for the vacant Lawrence County House seat. The vacancy was created by the passing of Rep. Chuck Turbiville, who was reelected posthumously on November 6. Governor-elect Noem will appoint a legislator to serve during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions.

Those wishing to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us or at 605-773-3662. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information.

“Chuck Turbiville’s passing was a great loss to South Dakota, but especially to his district,” said Governor-elect Noem. “I appreciate the proactive input from many within Lawrence County as I move toward appointing a qualified, service-oriented individual to fill this seat. Together, I’m confident we will find a dedicated public servant to selflessly represent this district.”

