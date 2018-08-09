Dine with Dusty in Madison today – District 8 Conservatives Luncheon

Dusty Johnson at District 8 Conservatives Luncheon TODAY!

Come to the 2nd Street Diner at 11:45AM today to spend an hour or so with our candidate for the next South Dakota candidate for US Representative! Dusty Johnson will be sitting at your table, discussing one-on-one with you issues and points that make him the choice in November. Dusty won’t be standing at a podium today, giving a formal speech, but rather sitting in a roundtable form of discussion with all attendees.

This is special opportunity to for you to meet the next Congressman from South Dakota.

Bring your friends! See you there!

