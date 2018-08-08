“Dr” Terry Lee LaFleur accuses GOP of sending in “secret agents” to sabotage Constitution party.

Has the GOP given Lora Hubbel a number…. and taken away her name?
At the Argus Leader this afternoon, “Dr.” Terry Lee LaFleur is accusing the GOP of sending in Lora Hubbel and Gordon Howie of being secret agents sent in to sabotage the Constitution Party. Really.
LaFleur, who goes by “Dr.” Terry LaFleur because he has a law degree, is accusing Republicans of intentionally meddling with the party, which has fewer than 500 members, because the party does not want him on the ballot against Republican nominee Kristi Noem.
“If I can get on the ballot, I can beat Kristi Noem and I can beat (Democratic nominee) Billie Sutton. Hands down. I can guarantee it,” LaFleur said.
and..
Besides the legal action, LaFleur accuses the GOP of sending in secret agents to sabotage the Constitution Party: Specifically, Lora Hubbel and Gordon Howie. Both Hubbel, from Sioux Falls, and Howie, of Rapid City, are former Republicans who served in the Legislature. Hubbel has also been an on-again, off-again member of the Constitution Party.
Wow. Does that sound as bizarre as I think it does? Yes. I believe it does. The problem with “Dr.” Terry Lee LaFleur’s hypothesis? REPUBLICANS DON’T WANT LORA HUBBEL BACK. EVER! She’s an awful human being, and an embarrassment.
Unless she’s undercover. Deep, deep under cover. And if so, I think she should keep on her mission for the next 50-60 years. At least.
Otherwise, I really don’t think he’s going to do as well as he thinks.
Of course. You never know. I may be in on it too..
Update: That was quick!
Dr. heal thyself. Oh wait you arn’t a doctor. I’m not sure you should be practicing law either.
Aren’t
That would be SDGOP Section 32 and the good doctor would be surprised just how many Section 32 operatives there are within the SDConst and SDDP.
when listening to the song is better than the conspiracy theory….:)
…when the truth is so simple and boring…
Dan Lederman tells the Argus, “We have laws. If you’re going to be a political party in the state of South Dakota, you should follow the law. It’s that simple. We spend a lot of time and money to make sure things are done correctly.”
The “simple and boring” truth is that Republicans have been passing and defending these laws for decades because they know it takes “a lot of time and money” to comply, and they know other parties are often unable to afford those compliance costs. If the GOP is so burdened by the amount of time and money it spends to make sure it complies with our ridiculously detailed election statutes, it should stop passing them and start repealing them.
In the meantime, it should stop clogging up the courts by using them to inflict legal bullying on other parties.
Do they mean to tell us that it’s really NOT the Russians?
Next on Fox! Tinfoil hat wearer on tinfoil hat wearer crime!
Are shad and Fitzgerald out or did they talk each other into running. Is shad running against Hubbel?
i remember secret agent. if we’re not careful, we’ll wake up in a mysterious seaside village, wear ridiculous black blazers with white accents, and put up with candidates running through the quaint streets shouting “i’m number two! i’m number two!” oh you’re number two alright.
Big announcements coming out on August 14th. Wonderful candidates will enter the races.
Sore losers do not make “wonderful candidates,” and if the CP nominates people who have been rejected by other parties it will continue to be a laughingstock. All press coverage will include descriptions of prior unsuccessful runs. Lead lines will go like this: “Fresh from an unsuccessful campaign to secure the nomination by the Republican Party, today (insert candidate’s name) was nominated for (insert office here) by the Constitution Party. It is not his/her first campaign for the office. He/she ran unsuccessfully in (year)…..”
The candidates (and the party) will be branded as losers coming out of the gate.
How will anyone even know which convention to go to?
and I think any candidate risks being a laughing stock of even making the ballot at this point.
Keep talking, you know everyone is concerned about who’s running and what they have to say.
So…. people we have never heard of before? Surely you can’t be talking about anyone involved in this mess now – they are all…. not wonderful in any way.
Hope they all get it sorted out. We all need more options out there and need even more.