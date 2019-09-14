District 6 candidate numbers increase. And Joshua Sopko might want to get that active warrant cleared up.

I’m hearing tonight that we have 2 primaries brewing in District 6…

District 6

Senate:

Herman Otten (R) – Declared, moving from House

Isaac Latterell (R) – Declared, at Lincoln Day Dinner, moving from House

House:

Nathan Block (R) – filed w/SOS

Joshua Sopko (R) – announced directly.

Ernie Otten (R) – filed w/SOS, moving from Senate

—-

Speaking of District 6 legislative candidates, a comment was left under a post, which I redacted.

Let it be known that I’m a big enough person to admit when I’m wrong. And when it came to that comment, I was very wrong. After I redacted it, it was quickly confirmed through the Minnehaha County “gotwarrants.com” website that the comment possibly should have stood.

Apparently, Joshua Sopko who announced this past week that he was a candidate for the State Legislature, might need to clear up a few things.

From Minnehaha County’s gotwarrants.com:

Yeah.. a warrant for “Non Support of Minor Child” might be one of those items that he should take care of BEFORE he starts investing in palm cards and car magnets.

Because as Ellee Spawn (who STILL has active warrants) found out, being wanted by the long arm of the law and running a campaign are often difficult to pull off at the same time.