District 6 candidate numbers increase. And Joshua Sopko might want to get that active warrant cleared up.

I’m hearing tonight that we have 2 primaries brewing in District 6…
District 6
Senate:
Herman Otten (R) – Declared, moving from House
Isaac Latterell (R) – Declared, at Lincoln Day Dinner, moving from House
House:
Nathan Block (R) – filed w/SOS
Joshua Sopko (R) – announced directly.
Ernie Otten (R) – filed w/SOS, moving from Senate
—-
Speaking of District 6 legislative candidates, a comment was left under a post, which I redacted.
Let it be known that I’m a big enough person to admit when I’m wrong. And when it came to that comment, I was very wrong. After I redacted it, it was quickly confirmed through the Minnehaha County “gotwarrants.com” website that the comment possibly should have stood.
Apparently, Joshua Sopko who announced this past week that he was a candidate for the State Legislature, might need to clear up a few things.
From Minnehaha County’s gotwarrants.com:
Yeah.. a warrant for “Non Support of Minor Child” might be one of those items that he should take care of BEFORE he starts investing in palm cards and car magnets.
Because as Ellee Spawn (who STILL has active warrants) found out, being wanted by the long arm of the law and running a campaign are often difficult to pull off at the same time.
“Non Support of Minor Child” Is that part of the Libertarian anything goes? The quest for small government, with no regulations, enforcement & not wanting to be held accountable?
I just bought some CBD salve from his store yesterday.
Of course you did. Hoof and Mouth one of its many claims. Can’t wait to see if it’s effective !
#Trainwreck
Yeah, that’s not good. Probably should clear that up before running for a public office. I feel for him though, Child support can be a b.
Mr. Sopko would be better off switching over to be a Libertarian candidate now. Whatever his history, warrants or campaign platforms he would probably feel more at home thee. Btw! Did the past Libertarian candidate for governor Mr. Abernathy ever burn the American Flag at the state Capitol? Will Mr. Abernathy be running for the legislature on a deadbeat dad platform?
You guys are nasty. the anonymous hit man.
The law is the law. Responsibilities and accountability. Not a good example to be a lawmaker.
Expecting the government to support your children is a Democrat thing. He needs to change parties.
People born on Halloween tend to be spooky.
Meanwhile, Senator Ernie Otten has done a terrific job — w/ a solid, proven, Republican record. He should win nomination handily.
Sopko looks to be running 3rd in that race — and the outstanding warrant is very bad form. Dads, support your kids! No deadbeats.
Republicans have been pushing laws to support dads behind on payments. According to rep Tom Pischke, this is right up the Republican alley.
I guess you’re saying “Sopko = deadbeat dad. Shopko = claims to be republican. Egro…”
You’ve got a point, I’ll admit. He’s not making the party look good.
But are you saying Rep. Pischke is a deadbeat dad? I hardly know him, but I’d NOT repeat NOT heard he was behind on his child support payments. I’ve no reason whatsoever to believe he’s not making payments.
Maybe you’re saying Pischke sponsored legislation letting deadbeat dads off scott free.
IF that’s true, I’m 100% against it. Parents have a moral & legal duty to support their biological children, at least until the kids turn 18.
I also support a DNA test (if paternity is disputed) so judges can identify the correct person to pay child support