WSJ: Elizabeth Warren’s plans will destroy retiree’s investments, and wreck the economy

Interesting opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, explaining why Elizabeth Warren’s socialist vision of the economy would hit retirees the hardest, as it sinks the economy:
Yet among all the Democratic taxers and takers, no one would hit retirees harder than Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
And…
Under this new Warren charter, companies currently dedicated to their shareholders’ interest would be reordered to serve the interests of numerous new “stakeholders,” including “the workforce,” “the community,” “customers,” “the local and global environment” and “community and societal factors.”
Eliminating corporations’ duty to serve investors exclusively and forcing them to serve political interests would represent the greatest government taking in American history. Sen. Warren’s so-called accountable capitalism raids the return that wealth provides to its owners, the vast majority of whom are present or near retirees. This subversion of capitalism would hijack Americans’ wealth to serve many new masters who, unlike shareholders, don’t have their life savings at stake in the companies that are collectivized.
And…
If the bill were passed, retirement plans and investors could attempt to sell their stocks and find new investments where their money would still work for them. They could sell their shares in the large companies subject to Sen. Warren’s dispossession and buy into smaller companies with receipts below the $1 billion threshold, or look for investments abroad.
The problem is that everybody else would be trying to do the same. Investments built over a lifetime would be sold in a fire sale, with limited alternatives purchased in panic buying. While no econometric model could give a reliable estimate of the wealth destruction, no knowledgeable observer could doubt that an economic cataclysm would follow such a policy. “Accountable capitalism” would hit present and near-retirees first and hardest, followed by American workers and the rest of the economy.
Read the entire editorial here and shudder at Warren’s plan to wreck the economy.
This should scare you.
Fear. Vote for us or you will be poor. Talk about some sad tactics.
You can kiss your inheritance goodbye. And your parents are going to live with you.
This will not be a problem for you if you never moved out and are still living in their basement.
But when your elderly parents get a reverse mortgage and spend all the equity in their house, you’ll be homeless when they die.
Then explain how it isn’t going to wreck our economy. The opinion piece makes some good points. Scary ones, but good.
She is well on her way to reminding…
PA, Ohio, Michigan, MN and WI why Trump was a good option.
Looking at the big picture. 2020 Democrats said they want to confiscate guns, destroy our health care plan, eliminate fossil fuels, and send our taxes through the roof. No thank you.
Anon says: “Fear. Vote for us or you will be poor. Talk about some sad tactics.”
Good point. Hate those scare tactics. BTW, how many years remain until the “existential threat” of climate change “literally murders” all God’s children?
a friend of education…
Ironic username for a climate change denier.
The Democratic primary isn’t a contest to decide who might be most fit to lead this country. It’s a contest to decide who might be most capable of bankrupting it first.
Retirees have been sticking it to young workers and families for decades with their Social Security and Medicare taxes. About time those useless have-beens take a back seat to peoole with actual lives ahead of them.
The understanding of economics by the bulk of the Democrat field, maybe Joe Biden aside, is frightening. They make Obama look like a 5star economist. Even a Noble prize winner!