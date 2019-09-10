District 6 GOP House candidate openly importing CBD oil, seems to express hatred for Governor, claims AG interprets pot laws wrong.

This past week, Republican Joshua Sopko announced his candidacy for District 6 State House of Representatives, launching a website and facebook page for that purpose.
As tagged in the prior post regarding his candidacy, Sopko appeared to have some differing views than Republicans in the administration based on his personal interpretation of how state laws apply to the legality of CBD oil (from back in April):
Joshua Sopko started selling several forms of CBD oil in his Sioux Falls store Juniper a couple weeks ago because customers were consistently ask for it and it fit with the store’s mission of providing natural healing products. His products come from a company that processes it from hemp seed to the final product, so he knows its origin. He said he believes it’s legal to sell CBD oil in South Dakota, but he’s still concerned that he could be arrested and prosecuted for it.
“I don’t believe the state has any right to legislate something like this. It’s a supplement. It’s no different than vitamin water or 5-Hour Energy or any number of essential oils that people take on a daily basis,” Sopko said.
Leading up to and possibly triggering his announcement for office, it appears that Sopko has gotten a bit more ..hostile towards the Governor and Attorney General on the issue:
On the occasion of troubles with UPS over importing CBD oil from Colorado (it was noted elsewhere on his facebook) for selling in his shop (Juniper Apothecary), Sopko decides to use the occasion to take a shot at the Governor with the #noemsucks hashtag, and claiming that the “Attorney General and Kristi Noem” are “interpreting the law wrong.”
#noemsucks hashtags aren’t exactly what one expects from a candidate trying to show the public how they are fit for leadership. Not to mention the people skills towards the person they’ll be asking to sign their legislation might need a little fine tuning.
There’s no direct signal that Sopko is running as a pro-pot protest candidate on a platform contrary to law enforcement’s and the administration’s concerns over the legalization and rule implementation of hemp as an agricultural product. But, I can’t help but notice a speaking engagement that was just announced involving Sopko on the SDSU Campus:
Will Witt, Joshua Sopko, and Jacks for Life Speaker (TBA)! Lecture and Q&A Session for all!
About this Event: Turning Point USA, YAL, and Jacks for Life sponsored event! Will Witt, Joshua Sopko, and (TBA).
Abortion, Legalization of Drugs, and Gender? Come ask questions and listen to one of the top conservative social media voices from PragerU!
Attacking the Governor, claiming to know more about drug laws than the attorney general’s office and participating in a Q&A session on drug legalization. I can’t say that’s a model for running a winning Republican legislative campaign that I’ve seen before in the state.
There’s lots of time until June 2nd, 2020. More to come.
UPDATE…. I just realized something about this event that Joshua Sopko is speaking at on Friday..
Date And Time:
Fri, September 13, 2019
6:30 PM – 9:30 PM CDT
is up against another event….
Lincoln County 2019 Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner
September 13, 2019 @ 5:30pm – 8:30pm
Gate City Event Center in Canton
5:30-6:00 pm – Social
6:15 pm – 8:30 pm – Dinner & Program
Keynote Speaker: Sheriff Steve Swenson
Emcee: Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
So, a Republican candidate who just announced for District 6 State House is skipping one of the biggest Republican events in his district, where they honor GOP volunteers and the GOP faithful in his district, to go speak to college kids about the “Legalization of Drugs?”
Oookay…
He might as well register as a Libertarian so he is at least being honest about his values.
Well I think most states attorneys think the AG is wrong on the law on the topic also. Including all if the large county states attorneys.
Gov Noem is free to veto. That is up to her. I have little care either way on the subject.
Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said he has decided to not prosecute any cases involving CBD oil because he doesn’t believe state law as its written now criminalizes CBD — as long as the product truly contains CBD and isn’t marijuana.
And vargo ain’t a libertarian.
I’d be willing to bet that he’d follow the GOP platform more closely than a vast majority of currently elected Republicans…
Libertarian running as a Republican would be the classic definition as a RINO. Would he get more votes running as an obvious RINO or as a Libertarian.
legalizing all drugs, access to pipe bombs, prostitution, abortion and anything goes.
Lol! Of course he’ll get more running as a Republican, this is South Dakota for crying out loud!
Sooo, he’s going to miss the Lincoln County GOP dinner to showboat with a YouTube guy. Kinda shows you what he’s really interested in. This guy is looking for attention not votes.
Pot pusher Hanson County SDDP chair Mentele is supporting this candidate. A DINO opportunist in a completely broken political party. She supported Hendrickson too.
Pat must not be getting his hush money to not attack sopko. Sopko holds a position that a ton of Republicans hold. I’m glad that upsets the dinosaurs in the party.
They pay people to not write? I’d be happy to be paid for not doing things. I’d be happy to be paid for not doing things all day long. Where do I sign up for that?
At the Bernie Sanders rally!
SD’s Supreme Court may review & interpret the relevant statute if a case arises but, in the meantime, it’s prudent to assume CBD oil is illegal. If (in one’s opinion) a statue is vague and we’ve no court interpretation on point, we look to the attorney general for guidance. He concluded that it’s illegal. No, the AG isn’t infallible, but a citizen disregards that legal opinion at his own risk.
I understand many voters believe CBD oil *should* be legal. Perhaps they are correct. But the state legislature did not override the governor’s veto. Unless and until SD’s highest court endorses your preferred reading of the statute, or until a new law is passed, I urge you to avoid trafficking in these substances.
BTW, traditional anti-drug conservatives who reside in District 6 & have interest in running for state congress may want to contact the SDGOP. Just sayin’
If a statute is vague, look to the courts or the AG or the legislative history. If a *statue* is vague, blame the sculptor. Friggin’ autocorrect!
Well, I know one thing. This guy will be more Republican than Thune or Rounds have ever been.
Freedomworks gives Thune a lifetime score of 66% (25% for this year), and Rounds a lifetime score of 53% (27% this year)!!! Those two should maybe think about running as Democrats.
Will Candidate Sopko support assisted suicide if elected?
Turning point USA is a very credible, very conservative organization and they are co-sponsoring the event with the group “Jacks for Life”… I think this event will be speaking to all of those things being evil as opposed to good. Thats just my .02 based on simply reading the flier and googling turning point USA so I am probably much less informed than the author of this post and the 13 people that commented to the opposite effect already, so show me how ya’ll got there cuz I feel dumb. (Or smart?)
“If it really is just the CBD oils made from the seeds of marijuana or hemp, those aren’t illegal under South Dakota statute,” Pennington States Attorney said. My guess the Legislature will vote it is ok to sell CBD oil as an alternative to opoids. You can become addicted and die of opiod use. CBD oil is natural, and you can’t die from using it. Many of my friends are grateful they can now get relief without the chance of becoming addicted and possibly overdosing.
I’d hoped Ravnsborg wouldn’t just provide cover for the governor. Most states attorneys disagree with he and the govs interpretation.