District 6 GOP House candidate openly importing CBD oil, seems to express hatred for Governor, claims AG interprets pot laws wrong.

This past week, Republican Joshua Sopko announced his candidacy for District 6 State House of Representatives, launching a website and facebook page for that purpose.

As tagged in the prior post regarding his candidacy, Sopko appeared to have some differing views than Republicans in the administration based on his personal interpretation of how state laws apply to the legality of CBD oil (from back in April):

Joshua Sopko started selling several forms of CBD oil in his Sioux Falls store Juniper a couple weeks ago because customers were consistently ask for it and it fit with the store’s mission of providing natural healing products. His products come from a company that processes it from hemp seed to the final product, so he knows its origin. He said he believes it’s legal to sell CBD oil in South Dakota, but he’s still concerned that he could be arrested and prosecuted for it. “I don’t believe the state has any right to legislate something like this. It’s a supplement. It’s no different than vitamin water or 5-Hour Energy or any number of essential oils that people take on a daily basis,” Sopko said.

Leading up to and possibly triggering his announcement for office, it appears that Sopko has gotten a bit more ..hostile towards the Governor and Attorney General on the issue:

On the occasion of troubles with UPS over importing CBD oil from Colorado (it was noted elsewhere on his facebook) for selling in his shop (Juniper Apothecary), Sopko decides to use the occasion to take a shot at the Governor with the #noemsucks hashtag, and claiming that the “Attorney General and Kristi Noem” are “interpreting the law wrong.”

#noemsucks hashtags aren’t exactly what one expects from a candidate trying to show the public how they are fit for leadership. Not to mention the people skills towards the person they’ll be asking to sign their legislation might need a little fine tuning.

There’s no direct signal that Sopko is running as a pro-pot protest candidate on a platform contrary to law enforcement’s and the administration’s concerns over the legalization and rule implementation of hemp as an agricultural product. But, I can’t help but notice a speaking engagement that was just announced involving Sopko on the SDSU Campus:

Will Witt, Joshua Sopko, and Jacks for Life Speaker (TBA)! Lecture and Q&A Session for all! About this Event: Turning Point USA, YAL, and Jacks for Life sponsored event! Will Witt, Joshua Sopko, and (TBA). Abortion, Legalization of Drugs, and Gender? Come ask questions and listen to one of the top conservative social media voices from PragerU!

Attacking the Governor, claiming to know more about drug laws than the attorney general’s office and participating in a Q&A session on drug legalization. I can’t say that’s a model for running a winning Republican legislative campaign that I’ve seen before in the state.

There’s lots of time until June 2nd, 2020. More to come.

UPDATE…. I just realized something about this event that Joshua Sopko is speaking at on Friday..

About this Event: Turning Point USA, YAL, and Jacks for Life sponsored event!

Will Witt, Joshua Sopko, and (TBA). Abortion, Legalization of Drugs, and Gender?

Date And Time:

Fri, September 13, 2019

6:30 PM – 9:30 PM CDT

is up against another event….

Lincoln County 2019 Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner

September 13, 2019 @ 5:30pm – 8:30pm

Gate City Event Center in Canton

5:30-6:00 pm – Social

6:15 pm – 8:30 pm – Dinner & Program

Keynote Speaker: Sheriff Steve Swenson

Emcee: Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

So, a Republican candidate who just announced for District 6 State House is skipping one of the biggest Republican events in his district, where they honor GOP volunteers and the GOP faithful in his district, to go speak to college kids about the “Legalization of Drugs?”

Oookay…