Liz May might claim she’s over performing when paying people for petition signatures, but Dusty Johnson had a good month in fundraising:

Dusty Johnson April 2020 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

$193,424.00 raised against $64,813.12 spent, leaving Dusty $743,708.28 in his main account. That’s nothing to sneeze at.

Especially when you compare it to Liz May’s gasping $34k in contributions… hang on…