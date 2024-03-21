Dusty Johnson Introduces Scott VanderWal in House Transportation Committee 

Johnson Introduces Scott VanderWal in House Transportation Committee

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced Scott VanderWal, South Dakota Farm Bureau President and Vice President of the American Farm Bureau Federation as a witness on a panel for the House Highways and Transit Subcommittee Hearing on “Rural Transportation Challenges: Stakeholder Perspectives.” VanderWal has been supportive of provisions in Johnson’s MOVE Act and SHIP IT Act that streamline our rural transportation and supply chains.

“Producers and consumers need reliable infrastructure and dependable supply chains,” said Johnson. “I’m proud to welcome Scott VanderWal to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to share his perspective on how we can improve rural transportation that our country depends on.”