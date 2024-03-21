Former PUC Commissioner Ken Stofferahn passes away in Lincoln, NE.

It hasn’t widely hit the news, but former Democrat PUC Commissioner Ken Stofferahn passed away on March 18th in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Stofferahn had ran for US Senate in 1972 as a Republican, and served as a State Representative as a Republican from 1975-1977, at which time he was one of the rare South Dakota public officials who switched over to become a Democrat, running under that party’s banner for U.S. Senate (1978), U.S. House (1980), and Governor (1986). From 1978-1996, Stofferahn served in the Public Utilities Commission as one of the state’s few Democrat officeholders.

An Obituary is available here, and a memorial service will be held at 9 AM Saturday, March 23 at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE.