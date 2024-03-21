Former Speaker of the House and Hawaiian vacationer Spencer Gosch files to run for State House

Former Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch has apparently filed petitions this afternoon to run for the South Dakota House of Representatives once again.

It’s hard to imagine Gosch trying to come back after his disastrous stint as speaker, where he led a closed door impeachment process..

Back in September, Speaker @SpencerGosch promised a transparent impeachment process. Since then, he’s failed repeatedly to live up to that. https://t.co/iWfvahhbEe — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) December 27, 2021

… which earned him a lawsuit for his lack of open government.

And it comes after his taxpayer funded junket to Hawaii after he lost for Senate during his last time at bat.

In fact, that incident was so egregious, just a little over a year ago a bill was introduced in the State Legislature to try to prevent what happened the last time he was there:

A.I. generated illustration. The bill stems from a legislative trip to Hawaii the former Speaker of the House, Spencer Gosch, and former House Minority Leader took in December with other legislators to a legislative conference in Hawaii. Gosch was defeated in the 2022 Republican primary for Senate, and Smith, a Democrat, lost to Gov. Kristi Noem in her 2022 re-election race. and.. Bill supporter, Republican Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt of Sioux Falls, said the measure is about legislators’ accountability. She said there might be times when a non-returning legislature might be suitable to represent the state at an out-of-state conference.

You can read that here.

If he thinks he can run again, I guess it’s a free country. But I have the feeling the postcards are going to come flying..