Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Legislator Claire B. Konold

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Monday, March 25th, 2024, in honor of former state legislator Claire B. Konold. He represented Codington County in the South Dakota State House of Representatives from 1997-2004.

Funeral services for former state legislator Claire B. Konold will take place at 11:00 am on March 25th, 2024, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Watertown, SD.

