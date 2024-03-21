Former newscaster Shad Olson receives continuance on Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault/Strangulation charges

According to court records, on Monday former Black Hills area newscaster Shad Olson received a continuance from the court on his impending trial for Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault/Strangulation, a third degree felony under South Dakota law.

If you recall, as related in the Argus Leader, the victim alleged that Olson had assaulted her on more than one occasions:

The victim asked Olson “if he was drinking already and he became mad.” She then told Olson, who she described as unemployed and lacking a source of income, that she “works hard to support their family,” to which he simply retorted she was a “crazy [expletive],” documents state. and.. From there, the victim said Olson chased after her as she ran away from her home. They had been living together from some time, but she told the officer “she pays for everything in the home while Olson worries about the country,” the documents read. The officer asked the victim if Olson had assaulted her before, with her replying “yes.” The victim said Olson, who runs his own far-right, eponymic podcast, is “stressed over politics,” which influences his drinking. She then told the officer Olson blames his political frustrations on her.

Back on February 10, Olson pled “Not Guilty” to charges, and had been jailed through February 23rd until a $5000 cash bond was posted by former District 34 Legislative Candidate Jodi Frye.

A motions hearing is now scheduled for May 10.