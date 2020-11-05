All numbers are in now. And it looks like if Democrats get a big banquet table for 12, they can hold all of their legislators comfortably, with room for a speaker.
Because they’re down to 11 in the State Legislature, leaving Republicans the other 94.
The only Senate Democrats to survive the night’s election were Nesiba, Heinert & Foster. Which means Heinert can be the Minority Leader, Foster the Assistant and Nesiba can be the whip. The House isn’t much better, with double the number of democrats in the larger chamber. Lesmeister, Pourier, Bordeaux, Cwach, Smith, Duba, Healy & Keintz were the only House dems left standing.
That means 90% of the legislature is Republican after 5 pickups; in 1 Senate, 9 House, 13 House, 17 House, & 18 Senate.
6 thoughts on “Everything is finally in.. GOP Numbers increase by 5; State Senate now 32-3, State House is 62-8”
There are only two Democrats in the whole legislature who don’t come from a reservation district or from the Cathedral district (15) in SF: Erin Healy and Ryan Cwach.
Seiler is so busy planning to run for AG he forgot to run his party.
Senators, are you seeing this? Only 3 democrat senators in all of SD. They don’t even have a mandate behind them as their races were all very close. Democrat ideas and bills should be soundly defeated in the Senate.
Also, so Heinert is the Minority leader, Nesiba the assistant minority leader and Foster will be the whip? Will there be more interns than Senators?
The dems are not an opposition party. They do not have a message. They need to go back and look at what made Billie successful. They need to build on that.
Seeing the gop domination only makes Billie’s run in 2018 more impressive.
Dems need to go back to the open government, lobbyist reform, expand medical coverage, agenda. IM 22 passed for a reason. Marijuana passed. These are not issues that the gop legislature supports but a majority of people.
Dems are pathetic.
Democrats should not be allowed partisan staff this session. The last 2 sessions have seen the Dems fill their intern slots with partisan hacks who spent more time attacking Republicans than helping their own members. Maybe that’s part of the reason so few Democrats were elected this time.
I’m glad to be in South Dakota; now as long as we can keep socialists from coming here and screwing up our state.