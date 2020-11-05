Everything is finally in.. GOP Numbers increase by 5; State Senate now 32-3, State House is 62-8

All numbers are in now. And it looks like if Democrats get a big banquet table for 12, they can hold all of their legislators comfortably, with room for a speaker.

Because they’re down to 11 in the State Legislature, leaving Republicans the other 94.

The only Senate Democrats to survive the night’s election were Nesiba, Heinert & Foster. Which means Heinert can be the Minority Leader, Foster the Assistant and Nesiba can be the whip. The House isn’t much better, with double the number of democrats in the larger chamber. Lesmeister, Pourier, Bordeaux, Cwach, Smith, Duba, Healy & Keintz were the only House dems left standing.

That means 90% of the legislature is Republican after 5 pickups; in 1 Senate, 9 House, 13 House, 17 House, & 18 Senate.