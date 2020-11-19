Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol to Honor Former State Legislator Jim Bradford

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags at the South Dakota State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in honor of former State Senator James (Jim) Bradford.

Bradford’s funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. MT on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Martin Community Cemetery in Martin, South Dakota.

WHAT: Gov. Noem orders that flags be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in honor of former State Senator Jim Bradford.

WHEN: Saturday, November 28, 2020, from sunrise until sundown.

###