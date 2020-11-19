Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol to Honor Former State Legislator Jim Bradford
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags at the South Dakota State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in honor of former State Senator James (Jim) Bradford.
Bradford’s funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. MT on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Martin Community Cemetery in Martin, South Dakota.
WHAT: Gov. Noem orders that flags be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in honor of former State Senator Jim Bradford.
WHEN: Saturday, November 28, 2020, from sunrise until sundown.
2 thoughts on “Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol to Honor Former State Legislator Jim Bradford”
I always enjoyed my time with Sen. Bradford. He was kind, considerate and a downright hoot to be around. Even though we were on the opposite ends of the political spectrum (he was always a thorn in the Republicans’ side!), Sen. Bradford was respectful and courteous to me. What he lacked in physical stature (he didn’t seem to be more than 5 ft. 4 inches or so) he made up for with his wit and sense of humor. I saw him just a few months ago. He was pretty frail at that time but still had a big smile and a hearty hello for me. It just goes to show you that you can disagree with someone (on a lot of things) and still have a positive relationship. RIP Jim.
This is sad news. I served with then Representative Bradford in the South Dakota House of Representatives. He was a man of integrity who worked hard to represent his constituents. He also had a very wicked wit that he used to great effect. He was a very good man and will be missed by many. My condolences and prayers for his family.
Bill Peterson
Majority Leader 2001-2004