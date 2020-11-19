Rounds’ General Counsel to serve as DC Deputy Chief of Staff

PIERRE —U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that Kyle Chase will serve as Rounds’ Deputy Chief of Staff in his Washington, D.C., office. Chase, who has worked for Rounds since 2017, will continue to serve as Rounds’ General Counsel. Additionally, Mark Johnston, head of Rounds’ DC office since 2018, will remain on Rounds’ staff as a Special Advisor. Chase will report to Chief of staff Rob Skjonsberg, who will remain based in South Dakota.

“Kyle is one of my most trusted advisers and plays a critical role on our team,” Rounds said. “Over the past four years, he’s proven to be a steadfast leader who understands the needs of South Dakotans and can cut through DC’s dysfunction to get results. I am excited to have him lead my office in Washington, D.C., where I can continue to rely on his knowledge and insight as we serve the people of South Dakota.”

Originally from Mobridge, Chase served as a policy analyst for the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations prior to working for Rounds’ office. He earned his B.S. in history and education from South Dakota State University and his J.D. from the University of South Dakota School of Law. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

“Mark is a dedicated public servant to the people of South Dakota who continues to be an indispensable asset to our team,” Rounds said. “I am thankful for his leadership in our DC office over the past two years, and know he’s looking forward to serving South Dakotans in this new role, which will allow him to spend more time back home in Sioux Falls. I will continue to rely on his trusted service as I begin my second term.”

Johnston served as the head of Rounds’ DC staff since 2018 as DC Chief of Staff. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Advancement at Dakota State University in Madison. He previously worked for Sen. Rounds as Regional Director in his Sioux Falls office, and as press secretary for then-Governor Rounds. He is a former South Dakota State Senator and a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army, serving 28 years in the National Guard and Reserve. Johnston also spent more than seven years as Vice President at Sanford Health, focusing on communications, public policy and development and research.

