Former Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp helping dems ‘reconnect with rural America.’ So, of course she’s speaking at USD Law School.

Because Democrats in the midwest haven’t had much success in the last few years, those that used to be successful are on speaking tours to help Democrats understand how they can connect with voters, including former US Senator Heidi Heitkamp:

Hillary Clinton won just six total counties in all of Iowa in the 2016 presidential election. Trump took the other 93, often by large margins, including with 60% or 70% or more in many rural counties. In an effort to tamp down those lopsided margins in rural Iowa, One Country Project, an organization launched by former Democratic Senators Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Donnelly, has added J.D. Scholten to their team. and… “The way Democrats campaign is very urban; the field programs are very urban. But they need to be everywhere, and connect with anyone and have a message for not just agricultural folks, but everyone in rural areas,” Scholten explained. “And I wouldn’t say that Republicans are doing a great job of getting out there; just their messaging of lower taxes, and that’s it pretty much – or the simplification of their messages.”

With Heitkamp out promoting hard democrat messaging and the election of her party’s candidates, who would want to promote her and provide a big soapbox for her views in South Dakota? The Noon Democrat Forum in Sioux Falls? A big Democrat state party dinner?

Of course not. Don’t be silly. With her views, Heitkamp is speaking at the USD Law School.

Happy October and happy Dakota Days! United States Senator @HeidiHeitkamp joins us in the courtroom in 6 days! We look forward to welcoming her. pic.twitter.com/25N3i242K4 — USDLaw (@USDLawSD) October 1, 2019

Ok @HeidiHeitkamp even I’m breaking out some UND green for your visit today! Hope folks can be in @USDLawSD Courtroom at 3 pm today for the Thurgood Marshall Lecture. pic.twitter.com/uv4drROSxU — Neil Fulton (@NeilFultonSD) October 7, 2019



I’ll be curious to see when the school brings in a conservative speaker – and particularly one actively engaged in trying to elect Republicans as Heitkamp is doing for Democrats – to address the group.