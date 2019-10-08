In remembrance of Tom Adam, Pierre attorney & long-time lobbyist for SD Bankers

Prayers go out for the family of Tom Adam, Pierre attorney and long-time lobbyist for the South Dakota Banker’s Association, who passed away this last week on October 5th at the age of 82. Tom was well known to many in the state’s political community, as a very long serving member of the state’s legal and lobbying communities.

Tom was also as an extended member of the Mickelson family, as a son-in-law to Governor George T Mickelson, brother-in-law to Governor George S Mickelson, as well as an uncle to State Representative Mark Mickelson.

Tom is well remembered in an article today in the Pierre Capital Journal: