Former Republican legislator Gene Abdallah passes away

Former Republican State Legislator Gene Abdallah has passed away, and is remembered tonight by his friends and colleagues in this article by the Argus Leader:
Abdallah, 83, was the longest-serving U.S. Marshal in South Dakota history and served as head of the South Dakota Highway Patrol for five years. He also served 12 years in the South Dakota Legislature, in both the House and Senate.
“Gene was a South Dakota institution,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement. “He was a force to be reckoned with and a lifelong supporter of our state’s law enforcement. We served together in the State Legislature… he was a friend. He will be missed.”
Russ Janklow, a Sioux Falls attorney who knew Abdallah well, said his impact on South Dakota law enforcement is unmatched.
Gene is an example of a servant who drifted in and out of public service and the private sector. Gene never held his opinion lest it hurt ones feelings- if you valued one who said thing to your face, Gene was your man (I sometime think he was just testing to see if you were a snowflake). Gene always had the softest heart for kids trying to overcome hardship.
If you believe kids judge character, after Sydney served as a page, she came back and walked door to door for one candidate. After McKenzie served, she did the same thing. Both without any prodding or suggestion by me. (Sydney and McKenzie are two of my daughters).
We have been blessed by his service and his heart. May the soul of Gene, by the Mercy of God, Rest In Peace.
Early in my first year in the Senate, Gene leaned over to me (during session) and said, “let’s go smoke.” I told him that I did not want to miss anything and he said, “don‘t worry, they won‘t do shit around here without me!”
Thanks for that comment, Tom. A much needed laugh today!
My heart goes out to the family. Coffee with Gene was coffee with SD history.
Great man and a great family. God bless
Gene was friends with my parents a long way back so he took a shine to me. He took me to watch a prisoner exchange while he was marshall (never get sentenced to federal time, yikes!) and helped me with my various campaigns. Over the last few years he would stop by my store to visit every few months. He would light up a cigarette and I would bring him an ashtray. I always kinda wanted a cop to walk in while he was smoking and see what would transpire. Gene wouldda just laughed. Go with God my friend.