Former Survivor Contestant Mitchell Olson featured in Anna Nicole Smith documentary on Netflix

In a new documentary on the life and passing of actress Anna Nicole Smith, Sioux Falls resident and former reality TV Star Mitchell Olson is featured as one of the many people offering commentary on the life of the former Playboy model and Guess Jeans spokeswoman.

Olson had made an appearance on the Anna Nicole show, as noted in the documentary, and is noted in the show as a friend of Smith, who passed away in 2007.

South Dakotans know Olson as having appeared on the TV Reality show Survivor in 2002.

South Dakota politicos may also recall Olson as having been involved in post-election chaos that we all remember surrounding US Senate candidate Annette Bosworth, as Olson had filed a lawsuit noting he had been hired by the Dr. Annette Bosworth Legal Defense Fund in June 2016 as a consultant, and was stiffed for $24,000.

You can watch the documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me currently on Netflix.