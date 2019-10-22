GOAC takes aim at the Board of Regents for reports they directed campuses to “slow walk” HB1087 reforms

WOW. This is a bombshell letter from State Representative Sue Peterson to the Board of Regents.

Sent out on October 11th, Representative Peterson, Chairwoman of the Government Operations and Audit Committee is putting her foot down on reports that the Board of Regents are “instructing campuses to ignore the requirements of HB1087 and/or to “slow walk” and reforms,” and holding them to account for their many promises with regards to intellectual diversity which the GOAC chair does not believe Regents seem to be taking very seriously:

BOR GOAC Oct 30 Mtg Invitation Letter by Pat Powers on Scribd

The report requested from the State Board of Regents was due by 3pm today for review and discussion at the 10/30 GOAC Meeting.

It might be fitting that the meeting is nearly on Halloween. Because when GOAC is done with the Board of Regents, the outlook might be frightful for some aspects of their funding.