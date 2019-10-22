GOAC takes aim at the Board of Regents for reports they directed campuses to “slow walk” HB1087 reforms

Posted on by 22 Comments ↓

WOW. This is a bombshell letter from State Representative Sue Peterson to the Board of Regents.

Sent out on October 11th, Representative Peterson, Chairwoman of the Government Operations and Audit Committee is putting her foot down on reports that the Board of Regents are  “instructing campuses to ignore the requirements of HB1087 and/or to “slow walk” and reforms,” and holding them to account for their many promises with regards to intellectual diversity which the GOAC chair does not believe Regents seem to be taking very seriously:

BOR GOAC Oct 30 Mtg Invitation Letter by Pat Powers on Scribd

The report requested from the State Board of Regents was due by 3pm today for review and discussion at the 10/30 GOAC Meeting.

It might be fitting that the meeting is nearly on Halloween. Because when GOAC is done with the Board of Regents, the outlook might be frightful for some aspects of their funding.

22 Replies to “GOAC takes aim at the Board of Regents for reports they directed campuses to “slow walk” HB1087 reforms”

  1. PierreDude

    The BOR office has told the universities to do nothing because they got their nose bent out of joint by losing this legislative battle. It’s costing the universities lots of political capital. Even the universities think the BOR is totally mishandling this issue.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      The BOR is out of control. They make so much money that they feel they are above the law.

      They just hired a finance director for $190k. Give me a break. Any other agency and that person would make $70k-100k.

      Look around at their salaries and you will see why they think they are above the legislature.

      It is the same on the second floor. Legislators are not respected as they should be because too many of them just do what the governor wants.

      Reply
    1. Anonymous

      privatize the currently state owned universities as religious based universities. That way there is total control.

      Reply
  4. District 13

    They’d better make reforms or the budget knife is coming. What is wrong with the BOR? It’s not making sense

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Doesn’t this fall on the Board which was appointed by Rounds, Daugaard and Noem?

      The board might want to take this more seriously. Again this is what happens when wealthy people are appointed because they are good donors and party loyalists and not because they have a background in education.

      The ED will do what his bosses say. Right now they don’t care. They are wealthy and not interested.

      Call the board forward also.

      Reply
  7. John Dale

    1087 is a good idea. We need social network graph analysis of the SDBOR and university presidents. Hypothesis: they are a revolving door of globalist operatives implementing a UN centric program of NLP and culture morphing tactics targeting university students with the aim of eventually controlling the definition and implementation of US federal, state, county, and municipal law.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous

    While some stand amazed with mouth agape in righteous indignation. The same tactics are being used in Brexit by the establishment to deny the sovereignty of the electorate who have lawfully spoken. And again here in the USA. The ‘Nevers” of a Republican Party denying the President and those who voted for him. Slow walking their support. Defying his direction. What are you going to do, South Dakota Republican?

    Reply
  9. Gnome

    Governor Noem needs to step in, oust law-defying Regents, and appoint people who will follow the law and hire good presidents. Noem has time, but she needs to get moving.

    Reply
    1. John Dale

      I would support this for regents and university administration who get paid a boat load.

      That’s fine. Getting paid is fun.

      But in American higher education, I would argue that we should elevate American culture to THE normative position. This means training, hiring constitutional patriotic, conservative people into high level positions. Tenured Professors can have and share values and information related to their fields with one important limit: the first Amendment allows everyone to speak, but if you’re off topic in your class and your students aren’t excelling in their field, the university should help foster, grow, and cultivate the local intellectuals.

      But, can we consider something like length of tenure of citizenship to give priority to Americans for key roles in the universities?

      Reply
    1. Anne Beal

      No, higher education leans liberal because the school faculties are composed of people who had so much fun in college they never wanted to grow up and leave.
      Colleges are staffed by highly educated adolescents. They are admired by their young students because they act just like them and have impressive titles. (They don’t impress the older, non-trads, at all.)

      They’re children, who want to be taken care of. That’s why they are liberals.

      Reply
  11. Beran’s Nightmare

    “‘If you elect a candidate I disagree with, then I’ll lie, I’ll leak, I’ll cheat, I’ll smear…and I will refuse to implement, and I will obstruct at every single step of the way.’”

    Stephen Miller says “permanent bureaucracy” is a threat to America.

    Reply
  12. Positively 57th Street

    Peterson is doing great stuff. This kind of scrutiny is precisely why I want good people in Pierre. The permanent tenured liberals of academia will just keep resisting change unless we stand strong.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.