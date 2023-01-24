Gov. Noem and AG Jackley Remind Pharmacists of Illegality of Chemical Abortions
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley wrote to South Dakota pharmacists to remind them of state law regarding the illegality of abortions except those necessary to save the life of the mother. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently declared that the federal government will permit chemical abortion drugs to be dispensed at all retail pharmacies. You can find the letter here.
“Chemical abortions remain illegal in South Dakota. Under South Dakota law, pharmacies, including chain drug stores, are prohibited from procuring and dispensing abortion-inducing drugs with the intent to induce an abortion, and are subject to felony prosecution under South Dakota law, despite the recent FDA ruling. Their resources should be focused on helping mothers and their babies, both before birth and after,” wrote Governor Noem and Attorney General Jackley.
Following the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June 2022, states were once again allowed to make their own choices over abortion policy. South Dakota had a trigger law on the books, passed in 2005, that made abortion illegal except to save the life of a pregnant mother.
At that time, Governor Noem announced a new website, Life.SD.gov. The mission of the site is “Helping mothers and their babies before birth and after.”
Governor Noem and Attorney General Jackley echoed this sentiment: “All abortions, whether surgically or chemically induced, terminate the life of a living human being. South Dakota will continue to enforce all laws including those that respect and protect the lives of the unborn. We trust pharmacists doing business in this state will take the same approach to respecting life.”
6 thoughts on “Gov. Noem and AG Jackley Remind Pharmacists of Illegality of Chemical Abortions”
Telehealth and get them mailed via USPS which they won’t touch. Done. Prohibition doesn’t work.
agree
This is a losing battle, you can order LSD over the darkweb and have it sent to your door. The autocrats should move to a theocracy like Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan, they would be much more comfortable there, and would fit right in.
Does this include Plan B? Because there are boxes of it on the shelves of the Spearfish Safeway.
We need to learn to use sex more responsibly.
Learn!? Come on, John, we don’t need anyone to learn about anything other than Jesus.
I don’t want the Government of South Dakota getting between me and my physician or pharmacist. It’s none of their business. The arbitrary, brutal hand of Government has no place in my health discussions or determinations.