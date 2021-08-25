Governor Noem’s Communication Director posts message regarding Governor Noem refusing to tell businessowners how to run their business

Governor Kristi Noem continues to push out a message that she will not be mandating what individuals and businesses have to do during the COVID pandemic. late this morning, her Communications director Ian Fury underlined that with a message tot he state’s media:

Folks,

the question of banning business vaccine mandates.

As President Biden plans to mandate vaccines for nursing homes and pressure businesses into mandating vaccines for their employees, Governor Noem is ready to fight back. If President Biden illegally mandates vaccines, she will take every action available under the law to protect South Dakotans from the federal government.

But some want her to push legislation that would ban businesses from mandating vaccines for their employees. At face value, it sounds like a nice idea. After all, Governor Noem would agree that businesses shouldn’t be instituting these policies for their employees. But it isn’t in her authority to tell businesses how to operate. Frankly, if such an action were in her authority, then it would be in Biden’s as well. It isn’t ; thank God for that.

Conservatives know this conversation well. We had a very similar one regarding the Masterpiece Cakeshop case just a few years ago, when liberals tried to tell cake bakers how to run their business. We had another similar fight when liberals tried to tell nuns and Hobby Lobby that they must provide contraception for their employees.

It’s wrong when government oversteps its authorities to tell people how to do business. It’s wrong when the Left does it, and it’s wrong when the Right does it.

Governor Noem knows that people are frustrated — that they don’t want their employer telling them what to do. Frankly, she doesn’t think that businesses should be mandating their employees to be vaccinated, either. And if they do mandate vaccines to their employees, they should make religious and medical exemptions available.

But she doesn’t have the authority as Governor to tell them what to do.

Since the start of the pandemic, she has remained focused on what her authorities are — and what they are not.

South Dakota is in a strong position because she didn’t overstep her authority. She didn’t trample on the rights of our people. She was the only Governor in the country who never ordered a single business or church to close. And she’s not going to start now.

When leaders overstep their authority, that is how we break this country. If government starts acting unconstitutionally — even if it’s doing something that we like — that is a dangerous path to walk. It will lead to the destruction of our Constitution and our nation.

We must be a nation of laws. And government must be constrained by the Constitution.

It’s not conservative to grow government to tell businesses what to do and how to treat their employees. Remember what President Reagan said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

Governor Noem’s focus will always be this: ensuring South Dakota remains a great place to live, work, raise a family, and do business. If she starts telling South Dakotans how to do business, it will destroy the Freedom that made South Dakota’s economy the strongest in the nation.

