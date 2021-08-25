Governor Noem’s Communication Director posts message regarding Governor Noem refusing to tell businessowners how to run their business

Governor Kristi Noem continues to push out a message that she will not be mandating what individuals and businesses have to do during the COVID pandemic. late this morning, her Communications director Ian Fury underlined that with a message tot he state’s media:
As President Biden plans to mandate vaccines for nursing homes and pressure businesses into mandating vaccines for their employees, Governor Noem is ready to fight back. If President Biden illegally mandates vaccines, she will take every action available under the law to protect South Dakotans from the federal government.
But some want her to push legislation that would ban businesses from mandating vaccines for their employees. At face value, it sounds like a nice idea. After all, Governor Noem would agree that businesses shouldn’t be instituting these policies for their employees. But it isn’t in her authority to tell businesses how to operate. Frankly, if such an action were in her authority, then it would be in Biden’s as well. It isn’t; thank God for that.
Conservatives know this conversation well. We had a very similar one regarding the Masterpiece Cakeshop case just a few years ago, when liberals tried to tell cake bakers how to run their business. We had another similar fight when liberals tried to tell nuns and Hobby Lobby that they must provide contraception for their employees.
It’s wrong when government oversteps its authorities to tell people how to do business. It’s wrong when the Left does it, and it’s wrong when the Right does it.
Governor Noem knows that people are frustrated — that they don’t want their employer telling them what to do. Frankly, she doesn’t think that businesses should be mandating their employees to be vaccinated, either. And if they do mandate vaccines to their employees, they should make religious and medical exemptions available.
But she doesn’t have the authority as Governor to tell them what to do.
Since the start of the pandemic, she has remained focused on what her authorities are — and what they are not.
South Dakota is in a strong position because she didn’t overstep her authority. She didn’t trample on the rights of our people. She was the only Governor in the country who never ordered a single business or church to close. And she’s not going to start now.
When leaders overstep their authority, that is how we break this country. If government starts acting unconstitutionally — even if it’s doing something that we like — that is a dangerous path to walk. It will lead to the destruction of our Constitution and our nation.
We must be a nation of laws. And government must be constrained by the Constitution.
It’s not conservative to grow government to tell businesses what to do and how to treat their employees. Remember what President Reagan said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Governor Noem’s focus will always be this: ensuring South Dakota remains a great place to live, work, raise a family, and do business. If she starts telling South Dakotans how to do business, it will destroy the Freedom that made South Dakota’s economy the strongest in the nation.
16 thoughts on “Governor Noem’s Communication Director posts message regarding Governor Noem refusing to tell businessowners how to run their business”
What does it matter if Biden pressures businesses to do it and they capitulate, or Biden tries to mandate it under the color of law?
If people get the shots because they feel they have to work, employers should be prosecuted for any harm or damage done. So should the vaccine and MRNA makers.
Ian should review the Geneva Conventions and try to understand the big picture.
Here’s what Dr. Francis Boyle had to say (I’m paraphrasing), and I agree with this (the thing came from a bioweapons lab and the patents had been filed for the therapies before the release of the agent on the world):
The following comments are paraphrasing and contextualizing reference materials from testimony given by Dr. Francis Boyle on 8/21/2021. [Fauci is causing deaths and disabilities are rising-up. Use the 10th Amendment to invoke the peoples’ right specified therein. “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” The Federal government and DOJ are working together with alleged war criminals so the federal government will not help. Criminal law that applies in all 50 states in the union should be used to prosecute perpatrators of murder of over 1,000,000 people in the US. The definition of murder: The unlawful killing of a human being with malice and forethought.. Large numbers of people in America have been killed with well over 1,000,000 in excess deaths due to the pandemic. Malice and forethought is demonstrating a grave indifference to human life. We have the elements for murder based on the evidence of their work at the University of North Carolina (UNC); unlawful killing, malice, and forethought. States must convene a grand jury after pressure from the people for indictments and murder for conspiracy to commit murder for those involved at the UNC BSL 3 lab’; Fauci, Collins, Baric, Thebackween*, Basset*, Menackery*]
*Please note that we have not confirmed the spelling of all of the conspirators named by Dr. Boyle on 8/21/2021.
—–
I think conservatism mandates that we wait and observe closely how injury and death from the MRNA shots are gathered, collated, and reported.
Re: Francis Boyle.
1) He is a doctor of political science, not an MD.
2) This isn’t the first time Mr. Boyle has made claims that something was a bioweapon. Quote: “Calling into question that supposed credibility, however, the COVID-19 pandemic was not the first time Boyle has claimed a virus was engineered as a bioweapon. In 2014, he spoke with InfoWars creator and known conspiracist Alex Jones about Ebola being a genetically engineered bioweapon. Later, in 2016, the two spoke about the Zika virus as a bioweapon. In both instances, Boyle falsely claimed the viruses were created in US labs and that Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his family foundation were somehow involved.
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Weaponized-How-rumors-about-COVID-19s-origins-led-to-a-narrative-arms-race.pdf
Your turn.
The Geneva Conventions?
Is there some set of those besides the ones about the laws of war, or should I just start ignoring you?
He likely wont respond. His MO is to spam claims and then quickly move on. Its almost as though he just tries to overwhelm you with bs. You know what they say: a lie is halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on.
I think she’s right. There’s nothing conservative about telling a business owner who he or she can/can’t fire, and why.
Just read that the CEO of Pfizer hasn’t even taken his own shot because he says he is healthy. Not a ringing endorsement of the vaccine. You would think he would be proud of it and first in line to get it.
I did get the Moderna vaccine, but it was MY choice.
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-082947227981
Stop lying, please. He hadn’t taken it in December because he didn’t want to cut in line. This is basic research.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/08/09/fact-check-pfizer-ceo-vaccinated-israel-trip-canceled-march/5524692001/
Nice try to spread disinformation.
Springer that is.
Ian Fury is a six-figure waste of SD tax dollars.
False.
Most of the waste of SD tax dollars goes to the University system.
At a news conference in March of 2020, Governor Noem stated that “If a business wants to operate in this state, they will follow the direction of this executive order.” The executive order she was referring to is Executive Order 2020-08, which reads, in part, that businesses should “suspend or modify business practices as recommended by CDC guidance that involve ten or more people to be in an enclosed space where physical separation of at least six feet is not possible.” That businesses should continue or “consider offering business models that do not involve public gatherings, including takeout, delivery, drive-though, curb-side service, off-site services, social distancing models, or other innovative business practices that to not involve public gatherings in an enclosed space.” It also stated that All healthcare organizations should “postpone all non-essential elective surgeries to conserve (and thereby maximize) supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).” The executive order also stated that all local governments should implement the CDC’s recommendations and “restrict public gatherings of ten people or more, unless it is necessary.” She can say whatever she wants, but the reality of it is, is that during the first weeks of the pandemic, she was pushing for much more regulation and governmental oversight. It was the legislature that shut her down. If it isnt her authority to tell businesses how to operation, there is a long list of administrative orders, which fall under the executive branch, that she needs to get rid of. She is all for the rights of the people, as long as those rights fit her agenda. Amendment A? Lets also not forget that she blatantly lied about her involvement with that lawsuit.
It is very clear that Noems biggest concern is her next political move and where her donations are coming from. Calling the legislators that are proposing this bill a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” is beyond preposterous. Mr. Hanson and Mr. Odenbach are two of the most conservative people in Pierre. And they both have every ounce of my support. Ask any legislator behind close doors what it is like to work with Noem and you will quickly understand what kind of a person she truly is.