Hot tip.. Amendments and vote may be coming on House Bill 1087 Campus Free Speech Act this afternoon

My spies in the Capitol are telling me that advocates of the free-speech bill hammered out some changes in HB 1087, the Campus Free Speech Act, that are going to be brought to the floor this afternoon to help guarantee the rights of students to free speech and intellectual diversity at our state institutions.

What I’m hearing is that the provision for mandatory history in college may be excised from the bill, and brought up separately. And the word around the third floor is that the amendment and vote on the measure will be today.

I’m told that the main opposition to the measure is viewed as being driven by the Board of Regents… who are said to be causing consternation with legislators who want to deal with the free-speech issues and keep the campuses open to different ideas. And if that’s correct, I’m not sure their efforts to protect the snowflakes on campus from being offended by something they don’t agree with is worth burning their bridges with Legislators and a Governor who has been very definitive in her support for campus free speech.

Stay tuned for more to come!

UPDATE – Spoke too soon! They amended and got the heck out of town, deferring final action until Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...