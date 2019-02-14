Via KCCR News – Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Press Conference

From KCCR Radio in Pierre, via Facebook:
—- video has been taken down by the facebook page owner —
And Governor Noem starts with talking about her opposition to industrial hemp, unregulated CBD oil, where we don’t know what’s exactly in it, and the problems they would create for Law Enforcement in keeping illegal drugs out of South Dakota. (Apparently, drug dogs will hit on industrial hemp just as it does regular pot.)
Don’t worry, farmers know what they are doing. Just ask them in the other 43 states that are already farming it. These people are not children, they are innovators. We are already falling behind. Let’s move on it like the other states.
Every time she speaks, it is just more and more clear how lucky we are to have her as our Governor! #GreatestGovernorEver!
I think she voted for it.
Her staff is really late to the game on this. It passed the house with only 2 people voting against it.
Why is her staff letting her look so uninformed on industrial hemp..? Are hemp and pot the same plant, yes. Do they actually look anything alike, no, not in the slightest. You wouldn’t need a field test, just 5 minutes of training. Either she is being misinformed by her staff or she is being intellectually dishonest.
https://ministryofhemp.com/hemp/not-marijuana/
And when did South Dakota start worrying about the Feds giving us permission, or laying out the regulatory framework in advance. (SoDak V. Dole) Under God, We the South Dakota people rule. We make the laws, who cares about the Feds. We have a spirit and history of blazing the way. No, that’s pot joke.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidcarpenter/2018/12/20/legal-hemp-in-2019-may-be-a-boon-for-stressed-out-american-farmers/#20070908f3be
pot and potheads bad
Hemp and Hempheads good!
There should not be any licence fees, permit fees or government overreach. It’s an industrial crop that is going to be great for jobs, economical development, health and wealth. Let the farmers do there thing and focus problems like health care, education and limited government. Farmers first.
World’s greatest omlette.
Governor Noem is correct about CBD oil. It is currently the wild wild west out there with all sorts of claims that is a cure all with people trying to cash in on the latest craze. CBD oil does have healing potential but there have been major issues with quality control having enough of the beneficial compound of what is needed and contamination with mold. Then there are issues with high concentrations of heavy metals and other harmful chemicals since the plant absorbs this out of the soil. THC has been found to be added in some CBD products. Plenty of bad and unethical actors out there with no regulation so one has to be very careful.
It’s always fun watching so called conservative Republicans asking for govt regulation. I can’t help but laugh
Can you post some documentation please? You can say that about any natural product. I have friends that buy CBD oil and they swear by it.