How about those races tonight?

I am just leaving Sioux Falls, and will be at my desk in about an hour or so. But how about those primary elections?

Dusty Johnson and Mike rounds picked up wins, which I don’t believe stood as any surprise. So we have to look deeper into the races for unpredictability.

￼ The biggest question tonight was that district 21 state Senate race. ￼Erin Tobin completely decimated her opponent house majority leader Lee Qualm. ￼￼

It was a hard fought race, and she beat him in most counties, and matched him in Charles Mix.￼

I’ll add more to this post when I get back to Brookings, but it is just culmination of one of the wildest election seasons we’ve seen in a while.￼