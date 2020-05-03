If only Democrat Michael Saba felt that way about preventative measures for viral infections (vaccinations).

From the Rapid City Journal, Democrat State Representative Michael Saba was complaining that he’s looking for information on the science and facts behind what the state is doing on COVID-19:

Rep. Michael Saba sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem last Sunday asking her to test all of South Dakota’s citizens. In response, the Sioux Falls lawmaker was told to watch a press conference, thanked for his thoughts and wished well. and.. He also said he’s asked for the data, science and facts behind the Department of Health’s previously shared projections and models for the peak infection rates of COVID-19. He hasn’t gotten any information back, he said.

Hm. Interesting he’s looking for science and facts. Because where was Michael Saba’s request for science and facts when he was sponsoring House Bill 1235 this session, to remove the requirements that school children be vaccinated against deadly childhood diseases, and make it a class 1 misdemeanor for the medical school to require it’s students be vaccinated?

As far as I’m concerned, given his anti-vaxxer bill sponsorship, Saba can just sit down and keep quiet until this pandemic is over.