If only Democrat Michael Saba felt that way about preventative measures for viral infections (vaccinations).

From the Rapid City Journal, Democrat State Representative Michael Saba was complaining that he’s looking for information on the science and facts behind what the state is doing on COVID-19:
Rep. Michael Saba sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem last Sunday asking her to test all of South Dakota’s citizens. In response, the Sioux Falls lawmaker was told to watch a press conference, thanked for his thoughts and wished well.
and..
He also said he’s asked for the data, science and facts behind the Department of Health’s previously shared projections and models for the peak infection rates of COVID-19. He hasn’t gotten any information back, he said.
Hm. Interesting he’s looking for science and facts. Because where was Michael Saba’s request for science and facts when he was sponsoring House Bill 1235 this session, to remove the requirements that school children be vaccinated against deadly childhood diseases, and make it a class 1 misdemeanor for the medical school to require it’s students be vaccinated?
As far as I’m concerned, given his anti-vaxxer bill sponsorship, Saba can just sit down and keep quiet until this pandemic is over.
Still why not give it to he and Ellis?
Saba is a wannabe. Not too smart so he tries to make up for it by using words he doesn’t understand. Needs affirmation like a 13 year old.
Starting on the attack against Saba because he is criticizing Kristi for the misuse of Corona funds? I guess SD will once again rely on the feds to bail them out.
Or maybe because he sponsored HB 1235.
Put the money in our hands.
He’s an anti-vaxer. Discussion about a functioning brain is over.
Keep it on topic, please.
When I asked about his co-sponsorship, Saba told me he has worked with many children’s health issues going back to his days with St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. He felt important when asked by some of his constituents to co-sponsor just to have an open dialogue on the topic.
Lee Schoenbeck’s comment on May 3, 2020 at 10:19 pm was he saying Saba is an anti-vaxer? He would be very wrong. Saba is very strongly pro-vax. His involvement in health and children’s issues should be applauded by all of us. Look at the list of GOP co-sponsors, are they all anti-vaxers?
I applaud Saba’s willingness to open up a topic for discussion. BTW, the bill never made it out of committee so Saba support or non-support could be documented.
That’s a load of poop.
His support is documented by his sponsorship.
Bruce,
If you fell for that, you need to turn your lightbulb on. In my 40+ years around the legislature, I’ve never once heard someone sponsor a bill they oppose to encourage dialogue. Never.
BTW, if your last comment is repeating what Saba told you, he is trying to be too cute. He either thinks you are an idiot or is himself an idiot.
since discussion of the bill was sure to drive a huge wedge between the centrist and conservative parts of the republican party OF COURSE saba wanted the discussion to continue. even though it was extinguished in committee and people fled from it, it continues to be exploited as a wedge issue.
Troy, I do not know enough about Saba, but to say someone has never signed onto a bill for discussion sake, and then vote against it, may not be entirely correct.
Bryce: I guess you are right. Never is almost like trying to prove a negative. What I’ve seen is people sign on and change their mind but never one who says they did it for a discussion. Once a bill has a Prime Sponsor, it will have discussion and doesn’t need a co-sponsor for “discussion.”
Co-sponsors sign on to indicate support. Sometimes to show depth of support to make passage more likely. Sometimes to show people back home their view on a bill which they might not get to vote on because it will fail in committee or the house of origin.
Saba’s disingenuousness is not a secret in which his obfuscation here is just more evidence. However, I guess it could be my other point: He is stupid.
Stupid or deceptive? Either way unfit to serve.
Troy, I will take the WIN. HA