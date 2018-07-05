I’m not sure which Lora Hubbel quote to point out today. Nutty comment or Racist comment?

In looking at Lora Hubbel’s Facebook page, I find myself in a quandary.  Which thing did the Constitution Party Candidate for Governor say on Facebook yesterday should I feature?

Do I feature the whack-a-doodle comment she made about “Masonry” being the force behind America’s ruin…

Or do I feature the somewhat racist comment she made about “little black babies”:

The Constitution Party Convention is on July 14th.

Stay tuned.

