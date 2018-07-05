I’m not sure which Lora Hubbel quote to point out today. Nutty comment or Racist comment?

In looking at Lora Hubbel’s Facebook page, I find myself in a quandary. Which thing did the Constitution Party Candidate for Governor say on Facebook yesterday should I feature?
Do I feature the whack-a-doodle comment she made about “Masonry” being the force behind America’s ruin…
Or do I feature the somewhat racist comment she made about “little black babies”:
The Constitution Party Convention is on July 14th.
Stay tuned.
The Constitution Party is career ender for any politician.
I’m not sure Lora needs any help with that.
George Washington was a Mason.
I’ll take one from Column A, one from Column B, then wrap them in tinfoil.