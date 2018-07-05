Tim Bjorkman in the Sioux Falls Parade. In a BMW.

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

Had a reader send me this from yesterday’s Sioux Falls Parade supposedly with Dem Congressional Candidate Tim Bjorkman riding and waving from a BMW convertible:

As “Beemer Bjorkman” was riding along waving,  Dusty Johnson was pounding the pavement out in Belle Fourche:

One Reply to “Tim Bjorkman in the Sioux Falls Parade. In a BMW.”

  1. Anonymous

    BMW is owned by one of our closest NATO allies being Germany. BMW has a very large manufacturing plant in Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina which is a beautiful large facility providing highly sought after American jobs. BMW also has a generous employee compensation package. Good for Tim Bjorkman!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.