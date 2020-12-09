In case you missed it yesterday – Great group of Republican women set to lead the state December 9, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
24 thoughts on “In case you missed it yesterday – Great group of Republican women set to lead the state”
Just a wild guess. This picture was taken during a deadly pandemic?
Group setting. Indoors. No masks.
Of course… Kristi Noem is there.
It’s a huge room with a high ceiling, and the pix takes all of 20 seconds to shoot. Lighten up, Francis.
Rudy is just the latest example.
Your ilk is a example as well
According to the CDC, not that they know what they are talking about, if you are not in contact for more than 15 minutes, you are OK. And based upon the draconian measures being used by certain states that have had increasing numbers in spite of mask requirements, we can deduce just how effective masks are.
“According to the CDC… if you are not in contact for more than 15 minutes, you are OK.” duggersd writes.
There you go again. I must have missed that declaration from the CDC. I don’t even have to look it up to know that your statement there is bonkers.
OH NO!!!! THE SKY IS FALLING, THE SKY IS FALLING!!
The sky fell for 36 people in South Dakota. Just today.
Here ya go….
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/21/health/cdc-covid-close-contact-guidelines-cumulative/index.html
And just to satisfy your desire for liberal bias…..notice it is a CNN site?
That is their definition of “close contact” with an infected person. That is for contact tracing purposes, I believe.
It is not the CDC saying it’s OK to act like the Governor and these legislators. They DO recommend masks. They DO recommend distancing. Stop twisting things.
“Stop twisting things”
LOL…….You would do well to follow your own self-righteous advice.
From the CDC site….
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/public-health-recommendations.html
Who’s statement is bonkers?
For quarantine. Those are guidelines for tracing and quarantine.
No, the CDC does not think going maskless in a crowd is a good idea. It’s not OK.
Get real.
This is from CNN, but I copied it anyway. “The new definition includes exposures adding up to a total of 15 minutes spent six feet or closer to an infected person. Previously, the CDC defined a close contact as 15 minutes of continuous exposure to an infected individual.” I had not read the change about it being a “total” of 15 minutes, but then they change their guidelines fairly frequently. No, my statement is not bonkers, but you are. I suggest you consider looking something up before you assume the worst. But then, I have come to learn to expect that from you. BTW, I could have given you 10 or more examples.
The longer you are exposed to an infected person, the more risk you have. True.
But find me where the CDC says is OK to spend up to fifteen minutes around a group without a mask. You can’t.
CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used universally within a community setting.”
And for 70+ years the same CDC stated masks were pointless in stopping viruses. They used sound scientific reasoning in that decision. Last spring the CDC changed its mind and said masks work. They used unsound political reasoning.
Like most public health bodies, the CDC is more ideological than medical. In them I don’t trust.
You just moved the bar ilk. How do you know this photo took that long?
That short lady in the back of the picture looks like she is holding her breath. My guess is… she was the “A” student of the bunch.
Great to see that the old white boy legislature I served in finally has more gender balance. congratulations Ladies!
I am wondering if that “k” in “elk” stands for “Karen”. Here is a photo celebrating something special and Karen finds something that most normal people have not problem with. Congratulations ladies! I hope it is not very long before something like this noteworthy even is not newsworthy. And I hope Karen can get over it.
Gee. In just one page, you guys have called me “Karen”, “Francis” and “Ilk”.
I love 5th grade.
I bet you do!!! Being you probably had to repeat the 5th grade twice.
I’ll bet you by tomorrow, one of these women has Covid.