Thune: COVID Pandemic Shouldn’t Create Surprise Tax Bills for Remote and Mobile Workers

“Americans have been through enough over the past year. Let’s not add substantial and unexpected tax bills to the equation.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today urged Congress to protect doctors and nurses who worked across state lines and those who have been working remotely during the pandemic from surprise state income tax bills. The long-standing issue for the mobile workforce has been heightened due to the pandemic, as medical professionals have traveled to hard-hit areas around the country and more workers have been forced to work remotely. Thune discussed his bipartisan legislation, the Remote and Mobile Worker Relief Act, which would create a uniform standard for mobile workers and how they are taxed and address particular challenges faced by remote and mobile workers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.