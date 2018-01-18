In State Senate Ed Committee this AM

Senate Ed is where the action is with committee hearings on several Education nominees..

Appointments this morning are for Jacqueline Sly, to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards, Becky Guffin, to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards, and Don Kirkegaard, Meade County, Sturgis, South Dakota to the position of Secretary of the Department of Education.

  1. Stupid is as stupid does

    This confirmation hearing was embarrassing and I think the Senate Ed committee owes the appointees and the governor an apology. Why on God’s green earth was public testimony allowed? This should have been an “interview” conducted by the committee. Good grief is there anything the CFL is for?

    1. Anonymous

      “Stupid is as stupid does”

      I am trying to read between the lines…but could you clarify what you meant?

      Is CFL–canadian football league?? 🙂 I know that is not what you meant but could you clarify as I dont know that abbreviation. thank you

