It’s definitely campaign season. Ex-Republican-Independent-Constitution Party Candidate Lora Hubbel changes party again.

It’s definitely campaign season.

Well, for starters people are sending out announcements. They’re turning in petitions. And today, it looks like Lora Hubbel changed her party registration again:

Over the past few years, Lora has offered herself as a Republican candidate, an Independent candidate, a non-partisan candidate, and as a Constitution party candidate. Coming back to the Republican party likely means she’s starting the round robin all over again, and will probably try to run for something. Until she fails, and will switch parties to run for something else.

(Looking forward to her wrecking the Libertarian party in 2020.)

The last time we heard from Lora, she was promoting a video noting that chemtrails are evidence of the earth being terraformed for alien invaders. And that leaves us to wonder about the declaration she signed at the bottom of the voter registration today:

“I have not been judged mentally incompetent.”

So… “is that judged officially, or can it be by general consensus?”

Update..

Tara Volesky is claiming in the comment section that Lora plans on running as an Independent against Republicans for a state legislative seat. Which, assuming she can get the signatures needed for the ballot, would keep her busy through November.

Where she’s likely to lose again.

In the past Lora has demonstrated that she’s a really lousy campaigner, running a few radio ads, and not much else, so it’s not much of a threat, as much as sideshow entertainment.