Jackley for Governor campaign hosting pheasant hunts next month to raise campaign cash

I had noticed it earlier this week that the Marty Jackley for Governor campaign had sent out an e-mail blast announcing that they were going to be hosting a pheasant hunt fundraiser that they sent to a broad audience:
However, a couple of days later (yesterday to be exact), I was forwarded a copy of the full invitation package with more details on the campaign event, which I can share with you:
Above we see that it’s a $1000 a head or $2500 for event sponsorship. And Marty uses the occasion to make a campaign pitch for what he plans to do in terms of tourism/sportsman initiatives if he’s elected:
And the obligatory campaign reply card:
And the campaign season keeps rolling on.
Isn’t October 7 Dakota Days weekend in Vermillion?
$1,000 is a big ask.
Not so much…out-of-state hunters easily drop $10,000 for one weekend in our great state.
And just how many “out-of-state hunters” do you think are donating money to Marty Jackley, KM?
How ever many want to…it’s their money.
I know, you need the govt to decide what to do with your money. They do a good job keeping you in line.
Just what we want — out of state money influencing our elections, right KM?
You’re clueless.
I’m clueless? I’ll let you in on a little secret…it’s been happening for decades.
I know, it upsets you when people think for themselves and use their own money for whatever they want. Now, back in line;)
Way too easy.
Isn’t October 28th the Governor’s hunt? Looks like some people will get to have fatcat hunts back to back days.
Gov hunt starts Friday afternoon so no conflict.
I just hope they don’t kill all the birds. The pheasant numbers do not look good at all. Might be lowest numbers in 20 years. I heard of third hatches in multiple counties. First time in my life I heard it.
That is a joke anpbout them killing all the birds.
Instead of dropping $1000 on pheasants you could spend $10 on a “chicken share” tub at KFC
Can Rounds Chief of Staff, as owner of Northstream, be involved in soliciting donation for Jackley?
Hatch Act FAQ
Federal employees…
(3) Do not solicit or receive political contributions at any time.
https://osc.gov/Pages/The-Hatch-Act-Frequently-Asked-Questions-on-Federal-Employees-and-the-Use-of-Social-Media-and-Email.aspx
