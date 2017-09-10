Jackley for Governor campaign hosting pheasant hunts next month to raise campaign cash

I had noticed it earlier this week that the Marty Jackley for Governor campaign had sent out an e-mail blast announcing that they were going to be hosting a pheasant hunt fundraiser that they sent to a broad audience:

However, a couple of days later (yesterday to be exact), I was forwarded a copy of the full invitation package with more details on the campaign event, which I can share with you:


Above we see that it’s a $1000 a head or $2500 for event sponsorship. And Marty uses the occasion to make a campaign pitch for what he plans to do in terms of tourism/sportsman initiatives if he’s elected:

And the obligatory campaign reply card:

And the campaign season keeps rolling on.

  4. Troy Jones

    I just hope they don’t kill all the birds. The pheasant numbers do not look good at all. Might be lowest numbers in 20 years. I heard of third hatches in multiple counties. First time in my life I heard it.

