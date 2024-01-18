Johnson Opposes Removing Trump from Ballot

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) joined the filing of the amicus brief opposing the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot.

“Donald Trump hasn’t been convicted of or charged with insurrection,” said Johnson. “Using the 14th amendment to kick him off the ballot is a massive overreach by Colorado’s highest court.”

In December 2023, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled the former president is ineligible for presidency because of his actions on January 6, 2021, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The Amendment bars anyone from office who took an oath to uphold the Constitution but “engaged” in “insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution.

The amicus brief is led by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX). 136 House Republicans, and 42 Senate Republicans joined the brief. Read the amicus brief here.

