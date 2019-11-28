From the Argus Leader comes notice that former Republican Legislator Kermit Staggers passed away early this AM.
Kermit Staggers, a soft-spoken, gentlemanly college professor whose antipathy for government spending earned him the nickname “Dr. No,” died early Thursday morning. He was 72.
Staggers’ political career stretched two decades and included eight years in the South Dakota Senate and another 12 years on the Sioux Falls City Council. Besides championing fiscal conservatism – to the extent that some labeled him a libertarian, a label he rejected – Staggers was also a tireless campaigner who even outside of campaign season could be found walking door-to-door in his district visiting with voters.
RIP Dr. Staggers.
Kermit Staggers was a true gentleman with a kind heart and kind disposition. He stood against unfair and unjustified tax increases, fought against corruption and disagreed with others on issues cordially and professionally. It was an honor to serve with him in the South Dakota Senate and be invited by him to be a guest speaker at two of his University of Sioux Falls college classes. He tried to help the working class mainstream people of South Dakota. He tried to do what was right for Sioux Falls and South Dakota. He was a strong republican but he almost always put people over party. Kermit Staggers you and what you stood for will be greatly missed.He loved his wife June and children very much and put family first.I saw first hand what a peoples politican was really like and learned a lot from him. Kermit you will be missed.
He was a great example for what legislators should be. He loved to talk with the voters on the campaign and never had to wonder where his convictions should be. I loved his conservatism as it flew in the face of incrementalism Republican lawmaking. He understood that the tortoise beats the hare in advancing government. He frustrated many until it became clear this guy does not change. His libertarian status came from not just being fiscally conservative but also against the loss of liberties and government takeovers. He was very selfless and loved involving young people in the process. God Bless you Kermit and family!
I echo much of what Frank and Anon 8:59 said before me. He served in the Senate the first 2 years I was in the House, and was one of the few friendly and approachable Senators in my Freshman experience. I had met him previously as my younger sister had him as a government teacher at SooFooCoo and he was one of her favorites. I remember my first session there was what I considered a very bad bill that had passed the House which gave big school districts even more power to run roughshod over small schools (lobbied for by Diana Miller no doubt). I wanted to do something since the Senate was debating it and we had recessed. I went up in the gallery and watched a few minutes and saw Kermit sitting there listening to the debate. I mustered up all the courage I had and actually walked onto the Senate floor and lobbied him quietly for a couple minutes, explaining why this bill wasn’t fair to the “little guys” in the state. He listened quietly and thanked me. I figured that was a waste of time since he was from SF. When the vote was taken Staggers was a NO ! Sadly the billed passed, but when I next saw him he smiled at me and said “That vote was for you and your sister !” What a sweetheart and a gentleman, and I remember happening upon his wife June in a restaurant in SF once, and even though I interrupted her meal she was just as polite !