From the Argus Leader comes notice that former Republican Legislator Kermit Staggers passed away early this AM.

Kermit Staggers, a soft-spoken, gentlemanly college professor whose antipathy for government spending earned him the nickname “Dr. No,” died early Thursday morning. He was 72.

Staggers’ political career stretched two decades and included eight years in the South Dakota Senate and another 12 years on the Sioux Falls City Council. Besides championing fiscal conservatism – to the extent that some labeled him a libertarian, a label he rejected – Staggers was also a tireless campaigner who even outside of campaign season could be found walking door-to-door in his district visiting with voters.