

Noem Orders Capitol Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Former Legislator

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Saturday, November 30, 2019, to honor the life of T. Loren Christianson, a former legislator.

Christianson served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1977 until 1994. A memorial service for Christianson will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Astoria.

