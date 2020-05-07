Kevin Quick postcard in District 35 points out his qualifications for State Senate. Or is it disqualifications?

So a postcard is landing in mailboxes across District 35 noting Senate Candidate Kevin Quick’s qualifications for office. Or would it be disqualifications?:

We know all about his criminal record in South Dakota, as I pointed out here. Not to mention that he was the Pennington County Sheriff Office’s most wanted in May of 2017.

But the passage from the State Constitution… that’s a new wrinkle. From Article 3, Section 4 of the South Dakota Constitution:

§ 4. Disqualification for conviction of crime–Defaults on public money. No person who has been, or hereafter shall be, convicted of bribery, perjury, or other infamous crime, nor any person who has been, or may be collector or holder of public moneys, who shall not have accounted for and paid over, according to law, all such moneys due from him, shall be eligible to the Legislature or to any office in either branch thereof.

Read that here.

So, what would be considered an infamous crime under the constitution? They kind if left it open ended. Clearly he’s pled guilty to felony possession of drugs and was sentenced to 4 years in the state pen, suspended. And the sentence was later modified where he was given suspended imposition of sentence.

Does a suspended imposition of sentence erase the conviction along with the sentence, and give him eligibility, or just the sentence, meaning Kevin Quick could not be seated for office, if people of his District decided they wanted someone with his qualifications sent to Pierre?

Interesting question. And one that hopefully the GOP voters in District 35 have no interest in exploring.