Here’s all the District 24 State House Campaign Signs!

Posted on by 7 Comments ↓

A reader was nice enough to snap some photos of one of our state’s primary election contests, as being played out on the boulevards in our Capital City in Pierre:

All pretty standard coroplast signs… although the Weisgram sign is on the cadillac of yard sign stakes that might cost more than the sign!  And the Lowery disclaimer appears to have been an afterthought, and stickered on.

Keep those signs and postcards from the field coming!  You can get them to me by clicking here!

7 Replies to “Here’s all the District 24 State House Campaign Signs!”

  1. Anonymous

    Mortenson has a pretty big lead in signs in Pierre, then Weisgram, then Monroe. Chicoine has a few around and I have not yet seen a Lowery sign.

    Reply
  3. Lee Schoenbeck

    The “I Like Mike” is a pretty good tag along in Pierre. Will has road signs from Zell to Howes Corner it seemed

    Reply
  6. tara volesky

    I just went to Liz May’s fb page, her billboards are huge. Just curious, when are the Senatorial and Congressional debates? SD Media, are you on it? Well if you aren’t on it, get on it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.