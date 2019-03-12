Krebs to guide students opting to go directly into health care from high school

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader is reporting this evening that Shantel Krebs has found a new job after her departure from the Secretary of State office, after her losing bid to be South Dakota’s lone representative in Congress:
Avera Health has named Shantel Krebs the administrator of Avera Academy, a new dual-credit program expected to launch next school year. The district announced the program in February.
and..
The new Avera partnership is a “beginning pathway” for potential Avera employees who don’t have the means to attend school beyond high school, said David Flicek, the CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital and University Center. It’s also a chance for Avera to develop students beyond their first jobs, he said.
Sounds like a Good fit. Good for Shantel, Good for Avera and Good for South Dakota workforce development.
Agree completely
Interesting.
Many years ago hospitals ran their own nursing schools, and produced RNs known as “diploma grads.”
These programs were phased out because of a notion that colleges produced better nurses. But they didn’t. The diploma grads ran circles around us college grads.
The hospitals started noticing too so they started nursing internship programs to train college grads to be, well, diploma grads.
This sounds like the old system is coming back. It will be interesting to see if the graduates of the program will be allowed to sit for the NCLEX.
Good post
I think it’s a great idea to focus on career-specific education; I don’t know why kids should have to spend money at a public university and line the pockets of professors who are “teaching” things that won’t further a kid’s career goals. I applaud Avera for doing this and Shantel for being involved.